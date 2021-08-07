Curling Equipment Market – Increase in Sports Activities Demands Growth

The global sports industry is expanding in terms of business portfolio. The scope of the industry includes sporting goods, apparel, broadcasting rights, sponsorships, and licensed merchandising. Key stakeholders in the industry are increasingly driving major sectors of the overall sports industry such as sports governance, talent scouting and training business, sports infrastructure, sports equipment industry, leagues & tournaments, sports start-ups, and sports technology.

Curling refers to a sport played by two teams consisting of four players on each side on a rectangular ice sheet. The game originated in Scotland in the 16th century due to the practice of playing games on frozen ponds. The stones used in curling came from the Scottish regions of Stirling and Perth. Years later, stones with handles were introduced to this sport.

The curling broom handle allows curlers to increase their sweeping power. Some manufacturers deal with two-part handles, with one push stroke and another pull stroke. Additionally, companies are designing their sliders with updated technology to increase heel stability and sole flatness while playing on ice sheets. Heads are of different shapes such as rectangular heads, circular heads, boomerang shaped heads, flat synthetic heads. Pebble manufacturers prepare these pebbles on the ice surface and re-pebble them in case of wear and tear.

Curling is gaining in popularity, owing to a rise in curling coaching, especially in European countries. An increase in sports activities adopted by cold countries is also facilitating the sales of curling equipment in these countries. A rise in the number of sports competitions in the Olympics and Paralympics is increasing awareness about this game. These factors are likely to boost the global curling equipment market in the coming years.

However, the shortage of granite worldwide is anticipated to hamper the sales of curling equipment. Nevertheless, a rise in the middle class population is expected to offer attractive opportunities to the curling equipment market in countries where the sport is practiced. A major trend in the curling equipment market is an increase in voluntarism activities as part of the recreational sector. Family curling is yet another trend where baby boomers are pushing their families to participate in such recreational activities.

Some of the key players operating in the global curling equipment market are Andrew Kay & Co., Acacia Sports, Goldline Curling, Olson Curling, BalancePlus Sliders, Hardline Curling, Performance Brush – Curling Andre Ferland, Tournament Sports, and Canada Curling Stone among others.