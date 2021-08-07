Data Centric Security Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Technology is a boon as well as bane at the same point. There is no doubt that technology has benefitted individuals, companies, research organizations, governments, and countries at massive level. But at the time it gave birth to some disastrous situations. The amount of data generated through technology is largely useful, but data breaches have also increased at a massive scale. The last couple of years, people across the nations have experienced some life-threatening data breaches related to one’s financial information, privacy, and other similar details. Moreover, growing hacking techniques has resulted in development of advanced data centric security strategies for a seamless flow in our new digital environment.

What are some of the key elements fueling the global data centric security market?

The main reason behind the development of data centric security is to help organizations in securing most sensitive data rather than protecting IT infrastructure having less important data. The data centric security components include encryption key management, encryption, data discovery and classification of data, data loss prevention, reporting and auditing and others. Moreover, it also helps in protecting sensitive information in the files and databases containing data security centric solutions. It further ensures security by providing cloud-computing security.

Some of the key characteristics of data centric security are data tagging, data loss prevention, encryption strategies, data discovery cloud access, gateways control, cloud access, identity management, and others. Rising use of cloud services has further augmented the demand for data centric security solutions, which has improved the adoption rate of cloud access security broker solutions.

There has been increase in the data breach activities, due to which many times organizations have to compromise sensitive information related to company. Moreover, increasing usage of well-advanced hacking techniques due to which data centric security strategies are becoming the norm in our new digital environment.

Data Centric Security Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving the adoption of Data Centric Security are the key components which includes data tagging, encryption strategies, data loss prevention, gateways control, data discovery cloud access, identity management, cloud access and others. Moreover, rise in the usage of data centric security solutions in cloud, has improved the adoption rate of cloud access security broker solutions.

Complex key management is one of the major challenge faced by users of Data Centric Security Solution. It uses encryption as its tool to protect, but the key management is quite complex and costly which limits the adoption and usage of security certificates. Another challenges faced by organizations while using Data Centric Security solutions are multiple system usage in business processes and development of these multiple system on legacy technologies by using legacy technique.

Data Centric Security Market: Segmentation

Data Centric Security can be segmented on the basis of solutions such as data protection, data governance and others and on the basis of services such as professional services and other consulting services.

Data Centric Security can also be segmented on the basis of its end-user industry such as BFSI, Government & Defense, Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer goods, healthcare, and others.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In November, 2017—Seclore, a data centric security solution provider has entered in to the partnership with Boldon James, a data classification and messaging software provider. With the help of this partnership, Boldon James software will be integrated in rights management solution of Seclore.

November 2017, Vera Introduces Industry’s First Data Security Platform that Protects both Email and Enterprise Content With Simple, Dynamic Encryption and Granular Control. Built on Vera’s powerful data-centric security platform, Vera for Mail makes it easy to protect confidential communications, classify messages, and dynamically change access rights to email in real-time. Designed specifically for the enterprise, Vera for Mail lets employees, external contractors, partners, and third parties automatically encrypt email messages and attachments, control access to sensitive communications, and more confidently collaborate internally and outside the company. With this new product, the Vera Platform is now the only data-centric security solution that can protect all of an enterprise’s confidential content

Key Players

In Data Centric Security market there are many players some of them are Oracle, IBM, Nascio, AK Systems Inc., HP, Symantec, Ericsson, Accenture and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Data Centric Security market due to presence of large software providers and market players in these region. Moreover the advantages of using Data Centric Security in BFSI, government and defense industry has encouraged used to adopt this Data Centric Security policy.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Data Centric Security technologies with the entry of major & established players.

