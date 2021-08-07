Demand Response (DR) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The emergence of data-driven demand response will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the DR market during the next few years. With the help of high-end data analytics software, the manufacturers in this marketspace are offering personalized DR services. The high-end analytics software makes personalized services easy and flexible for the aggregators. The aggregators can build a virtual model for energy usage and use the model as a forecasting tool after analyzing the customer’s past trend of electricity utilization, which will ensure low energy costs.

The market is moderately competitive and fragmented due to the presence of several established manufacturers who account for the major market shares. The established market players face intense competition from the new market entrants especially based on factors such as price and solution offerings.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing threat of hacking. Strict authentication is essential while maintaining DR for electricity consumers through software. The rising number of users in DR pose a threat to these automation systems by making the data vulnerable to unauthorized access. Likewise, wireless devices, such as smart thermostats and smart meters are highly prone to getting hacked. Thus, information related to processes, people, and critical data become insecure.