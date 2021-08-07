DENTAL INSURANCE SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dental Insurance Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Dental Insurance Services Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Dental Insurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Insurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

1Dental.com

eHealth

Careington

Humana

Delta Dental

Metlife

Ameritas

CIGNA Dental

Aetna

MetLife Inc

OneExchange

Cigna

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Class I (Preventive Care)

Class II (Basic Procedures)

Class III (Major Procedures)

Class IV (Orthodontia)

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Families

Groups

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dental Insurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dental Insurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Insurance Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Class I (Preventive Care)

1.4.3 Class II (Basic Procedures)

1.4.4 Class III (Major Procedures)

1.4.5 Class IV (Orthodontia)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Families

1.5.4 Groups

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size

2.2 Dental Insurance Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dental Insurance Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dental Insurance Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 1Dental.com

12.1.1 1Dental.com Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.1.4 1Dental.com Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 1Dental.com Recent Development

12.2 eHealth

12.2.1 eHealth Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.2.4 eHealth Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 eHealth Recent Development

12.3 Careington

12.3.1 Careington Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.3.4 Careington Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Careington Recent Development

12.4 Humana

12.4.1 Humana Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.4.4 Humana Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Humana Recent Development

12.5 Delta Dental

12.5.1 Delta Dental Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.5.4 Delta Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Delta Dental Recent Development

12.6 Metlife

12.6.1 Metlife Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.6.4 Metlife Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Metlife Recent Development

12.7 Ameritas

12.7.1 Ameritas Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.7.4 Ameritas Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ameritas Recent Development

12.8 CIGNA Dental

12.8.1 CIGNA Dental Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.8.4 CIGNA Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CIGNA Dental Recent Development

12.9 Aetna

12.9.1 Aetna Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.9.4 Aetna Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Aetna Recent Development

12.10 MetLife Inc

12.10.1 MetLife Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction

12.10.4 MetLife Inc Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 MetLife Inc Recent Development

12.11 OneExchange

12.12 Cigna

Continuous…

