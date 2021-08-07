DENTAL INSURANCE SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Dental Insurance Services Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Dental Insurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Insurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- 1Dental.com
- eHealth
- Careington
- Humana
- Delta Dental
- Metlife
- Ameritas
- CIGNA Dental
- Aetna
- MetLife Inc
- OneExchange
- Cigna
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Class I (Preventive Care)
- Class II (Basic Procedures)
- Class III (Major Procedures)
- Class IV (Orthodontia)
Market segment by Application, split into
- Individuals
- Families
- Groups
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Dental Insurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Dental Insurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Insurance Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Class I (Preventive Care)
1.4.3 Class II (Basic Procedures)
1.4.4 Class III (Major Procedures)
1.4.5 Class IV (Orthodontia)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individuals
1.5.3 Families
1.5.4 Groups
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size
2.2 Dental Insurance Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Dental Insurance Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Dental Insurance Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Dental Insurance Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Dental Insurance Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 1Dental.com
12.1.1 1Dental.com Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.1.4 1Dental.com Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 1Dental.com Recent Development
12.2 eHealth
12.2.1 eHealth Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.2.4 eHealth Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 eHealth Recent Development
12.3 Careington
12.3.1 Careington Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.3.4 Careington Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Careington Recent Development
12.4 Humana
12.4.1 Humana Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.4.4 Humana Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Humana Recent Development
12.5 Delta Dental
12.5.1 Delta Dental Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.5.4 Delta Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Delta Dental Recent Development
12.6 Metlife
12.6.1 Metlife Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.6.4 Metlife Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Metlife Recent Development
12.7 Ameritas
12.7.1 Ameritas Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.7.4 Ameritas Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ameritas Recent Development
12.8 CIGNA Dental
12.8.1 CIGNA Dental Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.8.4 CIGNA Dental Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CIGNA Dental Recent Development
12.9 Aetna
12.9.1 Aetna Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.9.4 Aetna Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Aetna Recent Development
12.10 MetLife Inc
12.10.1 MetLife Inc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Dental Insurance Services Introduction
12.10.4 MetLife Inc Revenue in Dental Insurance Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 MetLife Inc Recent Development
12.11 OneExchange
12.12 Cigna
