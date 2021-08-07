Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Overview

Antibody is a blood protein produced in response to a specific antigen. An antibody is also known as immunoglobulin and is generally Y-shaped in structure. Advances in genetic engineering have made antibodies, especially monoclonal antibodies, more robust and efficacious as these increase the binding capacity to any type of specific antigen and are quite effective as a diagnostics tool to evaluate the various infectious diseases. However, demand for Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies is anticipated to decline during the forecast period owing to failure of antibodies in rapid diagnostic test for routine diagnosis and high cost of monoclonal antibodies.

The global diagnostic specialty antibodies market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on antibody type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market.

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Key Segments

In terms of antibody type, the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market has been segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, and recombinant polyclonal antibodies. Based on application, the market has been classified into hepatitis diagnosis, tuberculosis diagnostics, dengue diagnostics, oncology diagnostics, HIV diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, and others. In terms of end-user, the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market has been categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and GCC Countries). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Aytu BioScience, Inc., among others.

The global diagnostic specialty antibodies market has been segmented as follows:

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Antibody Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Polyclonal Antibodies

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Application

Hepatitis Diagnosis

Tuberculosis Diagnostics

Dengue Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

HIV Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Others

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

