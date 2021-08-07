Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI) Market 2025 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

Dry powder inhalers (DPI) are used to deliver drugs in dry powdered form to the lungs of patients suffering from respiratory disorders. Pulmonary drug delivery has been gaining attention and acceptance in the past few years in the treatment of respiratory disorders due to advantages such as faster drug absorption, high bioavailability, and local action of the drug in the respiratory tract, allowing faster treatment and quick relief to patients suffering from respiratory disorders.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dry-powder-inhalers-market.html

It is usually achieved through three types: nebulizers, pressurized metered dose inhalers (P-MDI), and dry powder inhalers. Dry powder inhalers are more preferred over pressurized metered dose inhalers due to rising environmental concerns regarding chloro-flouro carbon (CFC) used as a propellant in P-MDIs. This has induced manufacturers to enter the dry powder inhalers segment, offering a wide range of products to patients suffering from respiratory disorders.

The global dry powder inhalers market can be segmented based on product type, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into capsule based devices, blister based devices, reservoir/cartridge based devices, and others. The capsule based devices segment is expected to dominate the global dry powder inhalers market during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of manufacturers offering diverse products in the segment and rise in adoption and preference of health care providers and patients for these devices.

Based on indication, the global dry powder inhalers market can be classified into bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, and others. The asthma segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016, owing to increase in air pollution levels across the world and rise in incidence of asthma especially in developed countries. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and drug stores.

Request a Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30638

Rise in incidence of respiratory disorders including chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma, increase in air pollution levels especially in emerging countries, and surge in per capita health care spending are the major factors increasing demand and consumption of dry powder inhalers (DPI) across the globe. However, disadvantages of dry powder inhalers including increase in patient dependence, problems in dose uniformity, and higher cost of devices as compared to pressurized metered dose inhalers (P-MDI) are expected to restrain the global dry powder inhalers (DPI) market during the forecast period.

The global dry powder inhalers market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, in 2015, an estimated 18.4 million adults were suffering from asthma in the U.S. alone. High prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases including asthma and allergic asthma in the U.S. and favorable reimbursement policies for dry powder inhalers in the country are the major factors attributed to North America’s large and dominant market share in 2016. Countries in Europe such as Germany, the U.K., Russia, and France also reported higher prevalence of respiratory diseases including asthma, higher per capita health care spending, and increase in number of market players introducing new products in the market. These factors are attributed to Europe’s significant market share in 2016.

Key players operating in the global dry powder inhalers market are AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Vectura Group plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Norton Healthcare, and Respira Therapeutics, Inc.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=30638