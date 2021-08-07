Electric Motor Market Worldwide Comprehensive Review of Outboard Electric Motors and its Development

Electric motor market stood at $108.5 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $155.1 billion by 2023. Electric motors are widely used in various applications such as industrial machines, household appliances, HVAC applications, and motor vehicles. Rising industrial activities as well as growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe are among the major factors pushing the growth of electric motors during the forecast period.

Based on motor type, the electric motor market is categorized into AC motor, DC motor, and hermetic motor. AC motor accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, and is further expected to lead the market during the forecast period. AC motors are deployed for variety of applications, ranging from heavy industrial machineries to household appliances. Their constant high rotary speed makes them useful in a wide range of applications, namely railway traction mechanisms, high-power engineering and commercial drill machines, industrial and kitchen blenders, vacuum cleaners, dryers and trimmers.

In terms of DC motor, the market is bifurcated into brushless and brushed DC motors. Owing to its advantages such as better speed control, higher efficiency, no sparking, longer lifetime, higher torque to weight ratio, more reliability, and less noise, brushless DC motor category contributed higher revenue share in 2017. The growth of this category is further expected to be driven by surge in demand for more efficient, more controllable, durable, and low noise electric motors in industrial applications such as actuators, feed drives for computer numerical control (CNC) machines, industrial robots, extruder drives, and others.

Globally, APAC was the largest market for electric motors, contributing over 55% revenue share to the electric motor market in 2017. This can be attributed to growing demand for electric vehicles predominately in China, due to government initiatives and environmental regulations in the country. The region is further expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing government incentives supporting adoption of electric vehicles, and rising demand for HVAC equipment from real estate sector in countries such as China, India and South Korea.

The electric motor market is highly fragmented and competitive, with players competing predominately on price, reputation, quality, and timeliness of delivery. The key players in the electric motor market are Emerson Electric Co., Nidec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Wolong Holding Group Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, AMETEK, Inc., Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and ABB Ltd.

