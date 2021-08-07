Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2026

Global Electronic Warfare – Market and Technology Forecast to 2026, Market Forecasts brand-new market intelligence study, brings you a number of unique features that you won’t find anywhere else. Chief among them are two independent forecast scenarios.

The main Electronic Warfare (EW) competitors in each of the worlds market regions see capabilities quite differently from each other. Global Electronic Warfare – Market and Technology Forecast to 2026 introduces a unique new feature that graphically displays those regional differences.

If the regions were roughly comparable, then the global averages for the three Electronic Warfare capabilities would apply across the regions. But they dont. That fact strongly indicates thats there;s more detail and insight needed to understand which EW capabilities are favored in each region. Only Market Forecast delivers that knowledge, which you need to lead this market.

This sample shows the regional market forecasts for an EW capability over time with the global average indicated by the black diamond symbol. Where the market is relatively higher than that global market would predict, that region values this EW capability more than is the case elsewhere. If the market is relatively lower than the global average prediction, a region will not spend as much on this capability as less-detailed forecasts would tell you.

The result? Global Electronic Warfare – Market and Technology Forecast to 2026, includes insights into these regional differences that will guide you toward opportunity and away from risk.

Global Electronic Warfare – Market and Technology Forecast to 2026 explains open verses closed markets for these critical defense capabilities. This technology is so sensitive, so highly regulated, that simple forecasts are misleading. Following them will lead you to great risk.

Some nations strongly prefer Electronic Attack while their targets are forced to emphasize Electronic Protection. That,s not a new story. But, the huge financial barriers and political embargoes at play in these markets further complicates that attack-defense reality into a confusing morass.

Who may buy your systems? Do you want their currency? Will selling to them harm your sales in other markets? Can you operate in their market or is it closed? Etc.

Global Electronic Warfare – Market and Technology Forecast to 2026 answers such questions and so will guide you to profit and away from risk.

Company Profiles: The top manufacturers of the Electronic warfare equipment market have been identified and a detailed profiling of around 15 players have been covered in this section. Each profiling includes the revenues, recent contracts, strategic alliances, projects completed and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to Buy:

The key trends in the military EW market have been analysed in detailed, the Events Based Forecast chapter encompasses the possible market fluctuations.

The market dynamics, which are the market driver, restraints and challenges have been covered in detailed.

A Current and Near-Future technology overview chapter to get a thorough understanding of the future technologies that impact the market.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of key players in the market and their recent contracts, strategic alliances, financial information, etc..

Identify the major sub segments which has higher growth potential compared to the other segments in the market.

Make correct business decisions by understanding the developments in the sub segment level that are expected to drive the future market.

Airbus Industries

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

BAE SYSTEMS

The Boeing Company

ELBIT Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo SpA

MBDA Systems

Northrop Grumman Corp

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Saab

Thales Group

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1. Objectives

1.1.1. Opportunity Alert

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope

1.4. Report Organization

1.5. Methodology

1.6. Main and Events-Based Forecast Scenarios

1.6.1. Main Forecast: Today,s Markets Continue

1.6.2. Events-Based Forecast: US/NATO Suffers Serious Loss to Russian or Chinese EW

1.6.3. Opportunity Alert

1.7. Who Will Benefit from this Report?

1.7.1. Business Leaders, Business Developers

1.7.2. Technology Developers

1.7.3. Government and Military Leaders

1.7.4. Journalists

1.7.5. University Researchers

1.7.6. International Traders

1.7.7. Investment Analysts

1.8. Language

1.9. Opportunity Alerts

2 Summary and Conclusions

2.1. Electronic Warfare Trends and Insights

2.2. Major Findings

2.2.1. The West has Grown Complacent

2.2.2. The West Trails the East in Integrating EW Capabilities.

2.2.3. Russia Learned from Invading Georgia

2.2.4. Russia Using Syria to test EW Capabilities against NATO

2.2.5. China Refuted its History, now Integrating Military Forces

2.2.6. China is Preparing the Cyber – EW – Physical Battlefield

2.3. Major Conclusions

2.3.1. Published Forecasts are Wrong

2.3.2. Hard vs. Soft Currency Markets Hard to Compare

2.3.3. Combining EW with Cyber Harms EW Markets

2.3.4. Watch Spending, not Words

2.3.5. Western EW Forces Will Lose against Russia

2.3.6. China Working to Create Capabilities Russia Proved in Ukraine

2.3.7. Russia will soon Attack Israel with EW Forces

2.3.8. Russia and China Motivated by Stealth Failures

2.4. Important Tables and Graphs

2.4.1. Main Forecast: Electronic Attack Growth

2.4.2. Main Forecast: Electronic Protection Growth

2.4.3. Events-Based Forecast: EW Growth by Region

2.4.4. Opportunity Alert

3 EW Current and Near-Future Overview

3.1. EW Technology Definitions

3.2. Electronic Attack

3.2.1. EA Today

3.2.2. EA Tomorrow

3.2.3. Opportunity Alert

3.2.4. Jammers

3.2.5. Directed Energy

3.2.6. Anti-Radiation Weapons

3.3. Electronic Protection

3.3.1. EP Today

3.3.2. EP Tomorrow

3.3.3. Opportunity Alert

3.3.4. Infra-Red and Radar Decoys

3.3.5. Self-Protection Suites

3.3.6. Emission Control

3.3.7. Opportunity Alert

3.4. Electronic Warfare Support

3.4.1. EWS Today

3.4.2. EWS Tomorrow

3.4.3. Opportunity Alert

3.4.4. Radar Warning Receivers

3.4.5. Laser Warning Receivers

3.4.6. Direction Finders

Continued……

