Enterprise Cyber Security Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation, or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.
North China was the largest market with a market share of 43.16% in 2012 and 38.62% in 2017 with an increase of 4.54%. East and Southwest China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 11.74% and 11.23% in 2016.
The cyber security market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What is more, information security program will be more and more integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, based on the associated with timely data and display attacks, the security program will be able to more accurately identify or even predict the attack in the future.
The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, the activities of a better customer experience, establish the whole eco-system of the industry, and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Cyber Security market size was 4 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Venustech
Westone
H3C
Huawei
Topsec
Nsfocus
Sangfor
360 Enterprise Security
Symantec Corporation
Asiainfo
DBAPPSecurity
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Security Software
Security Hardware
Security Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Education
Enterprise
Financial
Medical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Security Software
1.4.3 Security Hardware
1.4.4 Security Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Enterprise
1.5.5 Financial
1.5.6 Medical
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Venustech
12.1.1 Venustech Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Cyber Security Introduction
12.1.4 Venustech Revenue in Enterprise Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Venustech Recent Development
12.2 Westone
12.2.1 Westone Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Cyber Security Introduction
12.2.4 Westone Revenue in Enterprise Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Westone Recent Development
12.3 H3C
12.3.1 H3C Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Cyber Security Introduction
12.3.4 H3C Revenue in Enterprise Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 H3C Recent Development
12.4 Huawei
12.4.1 Huawei Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Cyber Security Introduction
12.4.4 Huawei Revenue in Enterprise Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.5 Topsec
12.5.1 Topsec Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Cyber Security Introduction
12.5.4 Topsec Revenue in Enterprise Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Topsec Recent Development
Continued…….
