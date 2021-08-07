Facial Mask Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2025

Major companies functioning in the global facial mask market includes New Avon LLC., Reckitt Benckiser (Clearasil), Clinique Laboratories, LLC., Decléor Paris, Estée Lauder Inc., Garnier LLC, L’Oreal Paris, Johnson & Johnson (Neutrogena), Unilever (Simple), The Boots Company PLC (Soap & Glory), Unilever United States (St. Ives),The Body Shop International PLC, 7th Heaven (Montagne Jeunesse), Procter & Gamble (Olay), The Smooth Skin Company, Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (Alba Botanica), BORGHESE, Paula’s Choice, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc., Arbonne International, LLC, Cosmedix, and Bioxidea Paris. Companies in the facial mask market are projected to see growing demand for facial mask treatment during the forecast years due to rising consciousness about appearance among the public. Players in the facial mask market are introducing new products which include economy to premium product brands. The market is estimated to witness an upsurge in the trend of growing sales due to higher purchasing power by women. This, in turn, is expected to drive the adoption rate of facial masks.

Facial masks are seamless skin care therapy or treatment for different skin concerns. The use of an appropriate facial mask can help remove excess oil, hydrate the skin, improve the appearance of pores on the face, and also help pull out impurities. Healthy skin care treatment incorporates daily use and weekly use of skin care products. Facial mask can be used once a week or more depending on the skin and related skin care concerns. Facial mask can be used by both women and men. Appling a facial mask has several other benefits such as it provides relaxation, deep cleaning, unclogs pores, and imparts glowing skin.

The global facial mask market is driven by various factors such as increasing availability of customized products, their ease of use, lifestyle changes, and growing number of beauty shops which are estimated to increase the demand for facial masks during the forecast period. Facial mask is the simplest way to get healthier skin in a few minutes. Furthermore, the benefits advised by the new product which includes advanced treatment solution and it is also available for different skin type which are the key drivers that are estimated to grow the overall facial mask market in the near future. However, health issues are projected to hinder the facial mask market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of new players in the market provides an opportunity to drive the facial mask market during the forecast period.

The global facial mask market has been segmented in terms of packaging, mask type, distribution channel, end-user, and region. In terms of type of packaging, the market has been divided into tubes, sachets, jar, and containers. Based on mask type, the market can be segmented into natural ingredient mask, clay mask, peel off mask, warm oil mask, cream mask, and self or thermal heating mask. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Online distribution channel comprises company websites and e-tailer websites. Offline distribution channel includes retail store, hyper market, super market, specialty stores, drug and pharmacy stores, direct selling, and others. The end-user segment is further segregated into general consumer use, salon, spa, beauty clinic, and others.

In terms of geography, the facial mask market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period as compared to other regions. This is mainly due to increasing facial mask brands in China from the past few years which is predicted to grow in the coming years.