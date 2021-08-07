Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market – Important changes in industry dynamics 2019 – 2025

Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) an extensive analysis of competition by top manufacturers (Corning, CommScope, Prysmian, OFS(Furukawa), Belden, Fujikura, General Cable, Sumitomo, Nexans, LS cable, 3M, HUBER + SUHNER, Huihong Technologies Limited, Huawei, Delphi, Amphenol, Sumitomo Electric, Molex, Nexans Cabling solutions ). It also offers in-intensity insight of the Fiber Optic Cable Assembly industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Fiber Optic Cable Assembly market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Fiber Optic Cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.

The most prominent factor driving the fiber optic cables market growth is rapidly growing internet traffic worldwide. With increasing proliferation of mobile devices, number of internet users is on rapid rise since the past few years. As of March 2017, there were nearly 3.74 Bn internet users across the globe, resulting into higher requirement of internet bandwidth. The demand for unceasing bandwidth is yielding significant growth in the global fiber optic cables market. Fiber optic cable provides a constant, stable and fast internet connection that allows high speed data transfer with minimal interference. In recent past, it has become noticeable that fiber optic cables are rapidly replacing copper cables and other metal wires due to their wide range of advantages over electrical transmission.

Furthermore, increasing expenditure on network infrastructure development is another major factor pushing the demand for fiber optic cables. Considering the immense benefits of fiber optic cables, more number of network providers are shifting towards establishing optical networks. Advent of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to generate high demand for internet bandwidth in the following years. Thus, growing number of connected devices is expected to further support the market growth. However, high installation costs coupled with complex installation process of fiber optic cables acts as a restrain to the market. In addition, lack of industry standards have also hindered the demand for fiber optic cables in industrial environments as well as in subscriber networks.

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable, Multi- Mode Fiber Optic Cable

Telecom/Datacom, CATV and Broadcasting, Military/Aerospace, Power and New Energy, Healthcare, Others

