FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS (FWA) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

Fixed Wireless Access, or FWA, is an established means of providing internet access to homes using wireless mobile network technology rather than fixed lines.

In 2018, the global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Nokia

Samsung

Ericsson

Huawei

Mimosa Networks

Cohere Technologies

Siklu Communication

AT&T

Verizon Communications

Cisco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size

2.2 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Qualcomm

12.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.2 Nokia

12.2.1 Nokia Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.2.4 Nokia Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.3 Samsung

12.3.1 Samsung Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.3.4 Samsung Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.4 Ericsson

12.4.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.5 Huawei

12.5.1 Huawei Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.5.4 Huawei Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.6 Mimosa Networks

12.6.1 Mimosa Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.6.4 Mimosa Networks Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Mimosa Networks Recent Development

12.7 Cohere Technologies

12.7.1 Cohere Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.7.4 Cohere Technologies Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cohere Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Siklu Communication

12.8.1 Siklu Communication Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.8.4 Siklu Communication Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Siklu Communication Recent Development

12.9 AT&T

12.9.1 AT&T Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.9.4 AT&T Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.10 Verizon Communications

12.10.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Introduction

12.10.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

12.11 Cisco

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

