Fleet Management Industry: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Fleet management (FM) is broadly used to define solutions for different vehicle related applications. Fleet management solution is a vehicle-based system which is similar to GPS but the difference is it also used for logging in data to the systems, GPS and data communication to a back office application.

Due to increase in mobile network connectivity, network range and advancement of 4G and 5G technologies in many regions at a reasonable cost which helps to delivers high performance, as well as excellent usability for fleet management systems.

Fleet Management software helps the organisation in database management, scheduling and tracking the trip and also customer feedback. Fleet management software solutions also offer organisations to function with higher efficiency & performances at reduced costs and a much streamlined processes.

Market drivers:

The major driver for global fleet management market is increase in demand for logistics and transport. Fleet management solutions offer several benefits such as improvement in maintenance planning, vehicle performance and schedule of fleet routing which enhances the fleet safety and also customer satisfaction.

Recent innovations like connected vehicles and smart transportations solution by various organisations drive the market for fleet management solutions.

The other major factor driving fleet management market is many organisations need to streamline the operations for greater connectivity and reduce the hardware cost needed to perform the necessary fleet management. These major drawback for fleet management market is due to lack of awareness among fleet owners.

Global Fleet Management Market: Segmentation

Global Fleet Management market is segmented based on the type of solution, type of Deployment, based on service, by region.

On the basis of the type of solution Global Fleet Management market is segmented to Operation management, Asset management, Driver management

On the basis of the type of deployment Global Fleet Management market is segmented to Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid.

On the basis of services offered the Global Fleet Management market is segmented to Professional services, Integration and deployment service, Managed services.

On basis of region global Fleet Management Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and The Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Overview:

Majority of the Fleet Management market is dominated by North America due to adoption of large number of organisations. Followed by Europe and Asia pacific which also share a significant market due of growth of online retail.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in Global Fleet Management Market include, Innovative Maintenance Systems., Telogis, AT&T Inc., CarTrack Technologies Co. Ltd., Zonar Systems , Fleetmatics Group, ID Systems Inc., Workwave LLC, Verizon Communications, Eresource Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Magellan and Trimble Navigation Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Fleet Management Market segments

Global Fleet Management Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Global Fleet Management Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Global Fleet Management Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Global Fleet Management Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Fleet Management Market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

