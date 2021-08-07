Flight Management Systems Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The major players in the flight management systems market includes, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Gramin Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Lufthansa Systems GmbH, Thales Group, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Jeppesen Sanderson Inc., Navtech Inc., Esterline Technologies,.

The flight management systems are a main component of the avionics systems of a modern aircraft. It is a special computerized system that automatically performs different in-flight operations which includes, reducing the aircraft crew workload for navigators or flight engineers. Flight management system’s primary function includes in-flight management and flight planning, through the use of different sensors such as global positioning systems (GPS), and inertial navigation systems (INS) among others. Among the modern aircrafts, Boeing 767 was the first aircraft where the flight management systems was introduced.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22097

The major factor boosting the market for flight management systems is the growing need for next generation flight management. The growing demand for advanced technologies for in-flight planning and navigation, next generation flight management systems have been developed and introduces in some of the modern aircrafts. The next generation flight management systems are developed with an objective to improve fuel efficiency, reduction in pilot workload, and improvement in flight safety. This factor is anticipated to boost the market for flight management systems. Moreover, growing number of airlines across the globe is increasing the demand for modern aircrafts is also propelling the market for flight management systems. The aircraft manufacturers are incorporating the flight management systems in to the modern aircrafts in order to improve the flight operations

The flight management systems are beneficial to the airlines industries in various ways, however, the market for flight management systems face challenges in the growth of the market. The most prominent challenge faced by the market for flight management systems is the vulnerability to cyber-attacks. The flight management systems include the use of open Wi Fi for data recording and transmitting it to the nearest airport for necessary actions. The use of open Wi Fi makes it easy for the cyber trafficking groups. Another major factor acting as an inhibiting factor for the flight management is the complexity in its design. Due to use of different sensors, various software are used in the flight management systems, which limits the pilot and crews to use them freely. The sufficient training on the software and hardware to the pilots and crews can reduce this challenged faced by the flight management systems market.

Owing to the fact that, the human error is growing in the aviation industry, the manufacturers of in-flight management systems are focusing of reducing these errors and ensuring safety of the aircraft and the passengers or cargoes by implementing advanced and technologically enhanced flight management systems. The focus on latest and robust flight management systems is anticipated to grow the market for flight management systems. Another major factor poised to fuel the market for flight management system is the growing demand for advanced surveillance and navigation technologies. The surveillance and navigation plays a major role in the commercial and defense airlines industry, which are demanding for more advanced surveillance and navigation management systems in order to ensure a safe flight.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=22097

The market for flight management systems is segmented on basis of hardware, components aircraft types, and region. On basis of hardware, the flight management systems market is bifurcated as visual display unit (VDU), control display unit (CDU). Based on components, the market for flight management systems is segmented as flight management computer, automatic flight guidance systems, aircraft navigation systems, and electronic flight instrumentation systems. The different aircraft types in which the flight management systems are integrated includes narrow body aircrafts, wide body aircrafts, very large aircrafts, and turboprop aircrafts. Geographically, the market for flight management systems is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.