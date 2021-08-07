FOOD TESTING & CERTIFICATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

The Global Food Testing and Certification Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017.

Research at DMI yielded diverse opinions with market valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2025.

Food testing and certification market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

DataM analyses the complete scenario of the market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, Porter 5 Forces, food testing and certification market share analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Segmentation of Global food testing and certification market:

The market is categorized based on different criteria into the following segments:

By Testing

Allergen Testing

GMO Testing

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Testing

Mycotoxin Testing

Dioxins and POPs

Residues and Contaminants Testing

Packaging Testing

Others

By Certification

BRC

IFS

ISO

Organic

Halal

Kosher

SQF

ISFSF/FAMI-QS

Gluten-Free

Others

By Technology

Chromatography

PCR-Based

Convenience Based

Immunoassay Based

ELISA

Others

By Food & Feed Industry

Beverages

Egg, Meat, poultry, fish and seafood Products

Milk and Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Ingredients & additives

Pet Food & Animal Feed

Baby/Infant Foods & Formulas

Others

The food testing and certification market share is divided among players like ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, SGS S.A. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

This report profiles all the aforementioned players in this market.

Growth opportunities and restraints for Food Testing and Certification Market:

Food Safety is an enormous worldwide issue, one that is sickening millions and costing governments billions of dollars.

Factors such as economic and societal obligations are driving the food safety testing and certification market.

Merchandising has been the main factor for increasing food contaminants and thus boosts food testing and certification market size.

Recent Developments in Global Food testing and certification market:

Polyskope Labs has entered an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to provide the q-PCR technology in customer labs

Romer Labs launches a new toot AOAC-certified food pathogen detection tool, which detects Listeria monocytogenes.

FSSAI has issued approved methods for analysis of various food products.

The standardized testing methods for five different food product types, which include methods of detection are:

Analysis and estimation of melamine in milk and milk products

Total polar compounds in edible oils and fats

Estimation of coumarin content in cinnamon

Parameters in sago

Detection of acid value in oils and fats

Food testing and certification market trends:

Behavioural factors: Manufacturers are re-evaluating procedures to meet dynamic changes in the population. Currently, buyers in developed nations are requesting safer, healthier, high quality and ready to eat foods.

Increased earnings in these countries are driving interest towards protein-rich foods, which may possibly prompt more food borne sickness, particularly in nations where quality control and safety regulatory oversight are slacking.

Number of Food borne illnesses registered in the USA each year:

With growing incidences of food borne-illnesses, government bodies have made stringent regulatory guidelines.

However, with increasing awareness about outbreaks related to these illnesses, consumers are demanding transparency regarding the ingredients & additives used in the product development.

Younger and elderly population are more susceptible and the same is expected to continue in the coming years as well.

Certification program to drive the market:

Mandatory certification of food and beverage products stated by government and regulatory bodies is a primary factor driving the market for certification. This mandatory rule has made ISO certification to stay ahead in the race.

With dynamic food habits and increased spending powers on food & beverages, the growth of clean label, free-form foods, organic and others products has accelerated in the past decade.

This demand has created a huge opportunity for segments such as kosher, organic, gluten-free, and halal. These segments are expected to witness highest growth rate in the coming years.

Performance of different regional markets:

Europe is the dominating region in this market, due to regulatory guidelines implemented by government bodies.

The increasing trade activity across nations is also boosting the market sales further in this region.

Europeans are well known for their healthier and hygienic food and this has led to increasing demand for clean label and free-form foods.

All these factors combined triggered the market growth and the same is anticipated during the forecast period.

Key takeaways from this report:

Professionals purchasing this DMI report will be able to do the following:

Visualize the composition of the Food Testing and Certification Market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities by analyzing food testing and certification market trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Food & Feed Testing and Certification Market-level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for key products & services of all major market players

Professionals who can derive maximum benefits out of this report:

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Testing Labs

Regulatory Bodies

