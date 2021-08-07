GENSET BATTERY MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Genset Battery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Genset Battery Market:

Generator Batteries are charged for long periods and deliver high cranking power (starting current). Most of the Generator Batteries are manufactured as sealed and maintenance-free.

There is a growing consumer expectation for genset batteries that offer higher power density, longer service life, and quicker recharge capabilities. These attributes ensure there is sufficient crank power to start gensets even at lower temperatures. Therefore, market vendors are focusing on the manufacture of batteries that offer efficient cranking power. It is expected to increase the sales of lead-acid and NiCd batteries and propel the overall market for genset batteries over the next four years.

APAC held the largest market share in 2015 and is expected to post robust growth until 2020 on account a rising demand from India and China. This region suffers from frequent power demand-supply gap, and it has led to frequent power blackouts in countries like India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and China, thus propelling the market for genset batteries.

The global Genset Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Genset Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Genset Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cummins

EnerSys

Exide

Leoch International

Amara Raja Batteries

Generac

Kohler

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lead-Acid Batteries

NiCd Batteries

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Genset Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Genset Battery

1.2 Genset Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Genset Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lead-Acid Batteries

1.2.3 NiCd Batteries

1.3 Genset Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Genset Battery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Genset Battery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Genset Battery Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Genset Battery Market Size

1.5.1 Global Genset Battery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Genset Battery Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Genset Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Genset Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Genset Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Genset Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Genset Battery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Genset Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Genset Battery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Genset Battery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Genset Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Genset Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Genset Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Genset Battery Production

3.4.1 North America Genset Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Genset Battery Production

3.5.1 Europe Genset Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Genset Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Genset Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Genset Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Genset Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Genset Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Genset Battery Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Genset Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Genset Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Genset Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Genset Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Genset Battery Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Genset Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Genset Battery Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Genset Battery Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Genset Battery Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Genset Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Genset Battery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Genset Battery Business

7.1 Cummins

7.1.1 Cummins Genset Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Genset Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cummins Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 EnerSys

7.2.1 EnerSys Genset Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Genset Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 EnerSys Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Exide

7.3.1 Exide Genset Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Genset Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Exide Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Leoch International

7.4.1 Leoch International Genset Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Genset Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Leoch International Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Amara Raja Batteries

7.5.1 Amara Raja Batteries Genset Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Genset Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Amara Raja Batteries Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Generac

7.6.1 Generac Genset Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Genset Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Generac Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kohler

7.7.1 Kohler Genset Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Genset Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kohler Genset Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

