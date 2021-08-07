Global Ayurvedic Products Market to See Major Growth till 2025 – Leading Players are Dabur India, Himalaya, Natreon, Patanjali Ayurved, Basic Ayurveda, Herbal Hills and Other
Ayurvedic Products are personal care and healthcare products which are used for medicinal healing purposes. Ayurvedic Products originated from India and hence the suppliers’ concentration is high in the country. Ayurvedic Products are known to have less side effects and helps in the detoxification of the harmful toxins in the body.
Increasing adoption of traditional methods for medicinal purpose has given a boost to the Ayurvedic products market fueling up its market share. Ayurvedic Products are majorly classified into personal care and healthcare products. Increasing working women population and their inclination towards chemical-free herbal cosmetics are one of the major drivers of Ayurvedic personal care products. Ayurvedic healthcare products are used widely to cure asthma, allergies, hypertension, insomnia, nervous disorders, inflammation and others.
The global Ayurvedic Products market anticipated to grow rapidly during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ayurvedic Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Ayurvedic Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ayurvedic Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ayurvedic Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ayurvedic Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Dabur India
The Himalaya Drug Company
Natreon
Patanjali Ayurved
Basic Ayurveda
Herbal Hills
Planet Ayurveda
Market size by Product
Organic
Vegan
GMO-Free
Others
Market size by End User
Personal Care
Healthcare
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Ayurvedic Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ayurvedic Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Ayurvedic Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Ayurvedic Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ayurvedic Products are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ayurvedic Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
