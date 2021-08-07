Global Herbal Tea Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Herbal Tea Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

“Herbal Tea Market”

Herbal Tea Market:

Executive Summary

Herbal tea is made by boiling or steeping herbs, and is an infusion made from a plant other than Camellia sinensis. Flower tisanes such as chamomile, lavender, hibiscus, and rose are usually used for making herbal teas. Even leaf tisane such as mint, lemongrass, French verbena, and lemon balm can be used for making herbal teas. Other tisanes used to blend herbal tea are root tisanes, fruit tisanes, and seed or spice tisanes.

Herbal tea has several health benefits and is available in a variety of flavors such as orange and apple, which are not only delicious but are a perfect alternative to unhealthy sodas. Moreover, herbal tea is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Some of the most popular herbal teas include peppermint tea, chamomile tea, and hibiscus tea. While peppermint tea aids in digestion and has antiviral and antimicrobial properties, chamomile tea has antiplatelet-clumping activity and plays a vital role in reducing the occurrence of blood clots. Also, hibiscus tea lowers the blood pressure and is ideal for pre-hypersensitive and mildly hypersensitive people. The increasing awareness about preventive healthcare and stressful lifestyle is encouraging consumers to opt for products with health benefits like herbal tea.

Online retailing is a recent trend spurring the growth prospects of the herbal tea market in the coming years. Although the brick-and-mortar retail channel remains the key channel in the market, Internet retailing is witnessing rapid growth. Factors such as quick delivery services and competitive selling prices are some of the major factors boosting the growth of Internet retailing worldwide. Several websites like mightyleaf.com, teabox.com, themandarinstearoom.com, and adagio.com offer different flavors and types of tea. Also, the sites provide options such as live chat to provide instant support to people who face any kind of difficulty while purchasing products, which is driving consumers to purchase herbal teas online, leading to this market’s growth in the coming years.

The global Herbal Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Herbal Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adagio Teas

Associated British Foods

Dilmah Tea

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black Tea

Green Tea

Yellow Tea

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

