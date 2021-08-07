Global Narcolepsy Drug Market Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Narcolepsy Drug Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Narcolepsy is a long-term neurological disorder that involves a decreased ability to regulate sleep-wake cycles. Symptoms include periods of excessive daytime sleepiness that usually last from seconds to minutes and may occur at any time. About 70% of people also experience episodes of sudden loss of muscle strength, known as cataplexy. These spells can be brought on by strong emotions. Less commonly, there may be inability to move or vivid hallucinations while falling asleep or waking up. People with narcolepsy tend to sleep about the same number of hours per day as people without, but the quality of sleep tends to be worse.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Narcolepsy Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of narcolepsy drug is in the decreasing trend, from 43.3 K USD/Kg in 2012 to 35.7 K USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of narcolepsy drug includes antioxidants type, stimulants type and other types, and the proportion of antioxidants type in 2016 is about 78% in the world.

Narcolepsy drug is widely used for daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia and other field. The most proportion of narcolepsy drug is used for cataplexia, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 57%.

The worldwide market for Narcolepsy Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 3310 million US$ in 2023, from 1830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Mylan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Antioxidants Type

Stimulants Type

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Daytime Extreme Sleepiness

Cataplexia

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Narcolepsy Drug market.

Chapter 1, to describe Narcolepsy Drug Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Narcolepsy Drug, with sales, revenue, and price of Narcolepsy Drug, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Narcolepsy Drug, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Narcolepsy Drug market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Narcolepsy Drug sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

