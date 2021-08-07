Health Ingredients Market to Expand with a CAGR of 6.1% due to Growing Demand for Fortified Foods and Functional Food

Health Ingredients are being used on a large scale in the food and beverages industry. Rising health awareness and increasing prevalence of various diseases are some of the factors driving the demand for food and beverages products with health ingredients, especially those ingredients obtained from plants. Health promoting ingredients are also being used by food manufacturing companies in order to fight life-style diseases. However, increasing cases of food allergies worldwide is also resulting in the elimination of some of the health ingredients.

According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for health ingredients is expected to witness healthy growth. The market is projected to register 6.1% CAGR between the forecast period 2017 and 2026. The global health ingredients market is also likely to reach US$ 123,434.6 million in terms of revenue by 2026 end.

Protein to Emerge as the Most Preferred Health Ingredients

Compared to various health ingredient products, protein is likely to see a substantial growth throughout the forecast period. Recent studies have also shown that eating protein-rich food offer various health benefits and also helps in stabilizing blood sugar level. Supporting absorption of important nutrients is also one of the qualities of protein. Poultry fish, meat, dry beans, nuts, eggs, seeds are considered to be a rich source of protein. With the increasing demand, food companies are also introducing new products that have protein content in it. The demand for protein shakes have also increased, however, protein shakes can also result in various health problems. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on the quantity of protein to be included in food products.

Plants to Gain Maximum Traction as the Source of Health Ingredients

Health ingredients obtained through plants are gaining popularity in the global market. Increasing adoption of natural and organic products is driving the demand for plant-based ingredients. Also, rapid growth in veganism is resulting in the increased production of plant-based ingredients. Consumers are moving towards a sustainable lifestyle, creating demand for organic and natural ingredients in both food and beverages products. Along with the benefits offered by existing plant-based ingredients, researchers are conducting research to develop new ingredients from plants offering various health benefits and to help fight chronic diseases. Retail stores across the globe are also witnessing the increased sale of health ingredients.

Health Ingredients to find the largest Application in Food

Changing eating habits and increasing consumption of food products offering health benefits is driving the application of healthy ingredients in food products. Increasing number of people are suffering from vitamin, and protein deficiencies. Hence, the demand for food and beverages rich in vitamin, protein and minerals is also rising across the globe. The functional food industry has also experienced the fastest growth in recent years. Functional foods and beverages that are fortified with vitamins and minerals are also gaining a lot of traction worldwide. The fortification of various food products including dairy products, cereals, and bread have gain popularity. However, research is being done to introduce new health ingredients from plants and fruits and other natural sources.

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, BASF SE, Arla Foods Amba, Cargill, Associated British Foods, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company are the leading companies operating in the global market for health ingredients.