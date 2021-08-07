Hematocrit Test Devices Market 2019 Growth Rate – Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Hematocrit Test Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Hematocrit Test Devices Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global hematocrit test devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of hematocrit test devices and new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot, providing overall information on various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides information and data analysis of the global hematocrit test devices market in terms of product, end-user, and region.

The global hematocrit test devices market has been segmented based on product, end-user and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into blood analyzers, hematocrit test meter, and others. The others segment comprises reagents and accessories. Based on end-user, the global hematocrit test devices market has been segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic & pathology labs, and others. The hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to dominate the global hematocrit test devices market during the forecast period.

Bottom-up approach has been employed for determining the size of the global hematocrit test devices market, using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which include analysis of launched products and mapping of sale of hematocrit test devices of top market players in specific regions. Top-down approach has been used to derive the market size of different product segments, wherein revenue of all publicly listed market players was obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for sales by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive analysis of annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on both secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Market size and forecast, in terms of US$ Mn, for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have significant impact on the global hematocrit test devices market and may influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across regions. Competitive scenario existing among the market players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. These analyses are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and grow their share in the global hematocrit test devices market. The report also comprises major mergers & acquisitions, reimbursement scenario by region/global market, epidemiological overview of blood related disease diseases, and key launches & approvals.

In terms of region, the global hematocrit test devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the above mentioned regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and growth opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Competitive landscape section of the report provides analysis of market share of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global drug eluting balloon market.

Major players operating in the global hematocrit test devices market are Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Sysmex Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Abbott Laboratories, HORIBA, Ltd., and Boule Diagnostics.

The global hematocrit test devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market, by Product

Blood Analyzers

Hematocrit Test Meters

Others

Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic & Pathology Labs

Others

Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

