High Voltage Cable Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2015 – 2021

Any voltage above 1,000 volts is defined as the high voltage. High voltage cables are used for electric power transmission at high voltage. This kind of cables are manufactured with the protective jacket, insulation and one or more conductors. High voltage cables can be used for underground & underwater applications, buildings and overhead lines to transmit electricity. The insulation of the high voltage cables does not deteriorate due to high voltage. For the insulation purpose or to control the electric field around the conductor, high voltage cables have additional layers. The cables with higher power distribution capacity are insulated with oil and paper. The insulation over the cable prevents the direct contact with persons and other objects as well. The length of the high voltage cable varies as per the application and requirement. For instance, high voltage cables of longer length are used in an industrial application and as well as at buildings and shorter cables are used in the apparatus.

The quality of high voltage cables depends on semiconducting layers and the insulation. To maintain a high quality of the cable, the insulation has to be cavity and defect free.

The global high voltage cable market is primarily driven by the growing demand from industries and energy distribution centres. Across the globe, industries are investing the development or updating the infrastructure to accommodate the power transmission requirements. In regions like North America, where the grids have become less effective and efficient as they are aged, the grid infrastructure needs up gradation to provide continuous power supply to avoid power shortages. The importance of renewable energy is growing globally, and governments are investing in creating infrastructure for the same. For instance, governments in countries such as U.S. and China are investing in creating infrastructure for renewable energy sources. Energy infrastructure up gradation and instalments are fuelling the growth in the global high voltage cable market during the expected period.

The global high voltage cable market is expected to be inhibited by the fluctuations in the raw materials. The global high voltage cable industry players are expected to experience the drop in the profit margin, which is further expected to inhibit the market growth.

The global high voltage cable market by value is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 7–9% during the forecast period (2015-2025), due to increasing demand for high voltage cables from various industries.

The global high voltage cable market can be segmented by end-use, by Products and by regions.

Based on end-use, the global high voltage cable market is segmented as:

Underground

Overhead

Submarine

Based on products, the global high voltage cable market is segmented as:

Overhead Products Conductors Fitting Fixtures

Underground and Submarine MI Cables Cable Joints Cable Terminations XLPE Cables



The global high voltage cable market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global high voltage cable market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of market revenue, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan high voltage cable market is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing industry activities are fuelling the growth of high voltage cable market in APEJ. Growing demand for energy is another factor, which is expected to fuel the demand for high voltage cable in APEJ.

Some of the key market participants in global high voltage cable market are Finolex Cables, Okonite, Belden, General Cable, Prysmian, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Southwire, Okonite, KEI Industries and International Wire Group.