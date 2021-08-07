In-wash Scent Booster Market 2018-2028: Growth Opportunities, Current and Projected Market Size, Recent Industry Trends and Developments

In-wash scent booster Market Outlook:

In-wash scent boosters are used inside the washing machine to freshen up the fabric. It provides the fabric with long-lasting freshness and can be used on various kinds of fabric. In-wash scent boosters are seen as a newer version of laundry boosters, their presence on the shelves of supermarkets has been increased during the past few years. In-wash scent boosters are also available in trial size packs, which allows the consumers to acquaint themselves with the product before investing in a larger pack. Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios and adding multi-functional products to gain an edge over their competitors. For instance, Procter & Gamble Company has launched the Downy in-wash scent booster range which has fabric softener in it. It combines the benefits of a scent booster as well as a fabric softener. This aids in reducing the overall cost per wash of a typical load of laundry. Continuous product innovation has led the in-wash scent booster market to grow at a swift rate. The emergence of e-commerce as a potential platform for trade has been a major contributing factor in the growth of the in-wash scent booster market over the forecast period.

Rise in demand for laundry products coupled with increasing expenditure of consumers on health and hygiene is driving the In-wash scent booster Market:

The changing apparel market dynamics are expected to propel the in-wash scent booster market during the forecast period. Also, in recent times, the consumer spending on lifestyle products has increased dramatically, this is expected to boost the sales of in-wash scent boosters in the market. The growth of the in-wash scent booster market is complemented by the rising significance of maintaining a personal hygiene. The supply side participants in the in-wash scent booster market are coming up with innovative products and offering multi-functional properties which are boosting the demand for in-wash scent boosters in the market. The in-wash scent booster does not only do the work of masking the stinky odor but also provide various pleasant and comforting fragrances to the fabric which acts as a contributing factor in driving the demand for in-wash scent boosters in the market. The rising availability of various online channels for trade has increased the outreach of in-wash scent boosters leading to a hike in sales portfolio.

In-wash scent booster Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the In-wash scent booster market has been segmented as:

Beads

Pacs

Liquids

Powders

Crystal

On the basis of Packaging, the In-wash scent booster market has been segmented as:

Bottles

Tubs

Sachets/Pouches

On the basis of Sales Channel, the In-wash scent booster market has been segmented as:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Independent Retailers

Multi Brand Stores

Drug stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd party Online Sales



In-wash scent booster Market: Market participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the In-wash scent booster market are Procter & Gamble Company, Good Home Co., Henkel Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Venus Laboratories, Inc., Recochem Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser are among others.

Opportunities for In-wash scent booster Market Participants:

In the developed markets in-wash scent boosters are perceived as premium laundry aids. Though it is not yet very popular among the low-income consumers in the emerging markets, it is gaining traction at a quick pace, this is anticipated to fuel the in-wash scent boosters’ market in the next few years. Also, the repurchase rate of in-wash scent boosters is relatively low among the middle class in the emerging markets such as South East Asia and Latin America which is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the increased spending on lifestyle products. The rising awareness about the availability of these products in the market has led to a higher penetration level fueling the demand for in-wash scent boosters in the market. The in-wash scent booster market is expecting an entry from a large number of new market players owing to lucrative growth opportunities offered by the in-wash scent booster market.

Brief Approach to Research for In-wash Scent Booster Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.