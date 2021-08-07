Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Aesthetic Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical aesthetic devices market. Increase in incidence of skin diseases, technological advancements, and rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are the major drivers of the global market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical aesthetic devices market.

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Key Segments

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market has been divided into aesthetic laser & energy devices, skin tightening & body contouring devices, aesthetic implants, and facial aesthetic devices. The aesthetic laser & energy devices segment accounted for major market share in 2017. Utilization of aesthetic laser & energy devices is rising gradually due to increase in occurrence of skin and aging problems across the world. Based on application, the global medical aesthetic devices market has been classified into facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, scar treatment, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and hair removal. In terms of end-user, the global market has been categorized into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical aesthetic devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global market are Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Alma Lasers), Mentor Worldwide LLC, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma, and Solta Medical, Inc.

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented as given below:

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by Product Type

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices

Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Non-ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices

Liposuction Devices

Skin Tightening Devices

Cellulite Reduction devices

Aesthetic Implants

Breast Implants

Soft Tissue Implants

Aesthetic Dental Implants

Others

Facial Aesthetic Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by Application

Facial & Body Contouring

Facial & Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Reconstructive Surgery

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

