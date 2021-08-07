Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market set to record exponential growth by 2024-end

In a new report titled “Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market: U.S. Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024,” XploreMR studies the key facts pertaining to the U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market. According to XploreMR analysts, a majority of men in the U.S wear boxers and trunks than men in other regions of the world. Also, navy blue is currently more preferred than other colors among men consumers in the U.S. men’s underwear market; however around half of the male population in the country sticks to a single style of underwear.

The report also includes a detailed market study of women’s lingerie and analysts have found that a large percentage of women in the U.S. believe that their lingerie impacts their self-confidence. A negligible percentage of women in the U.S. use lingerie to meet their requirement of fashion.

The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the U.S. men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the U.S. men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market.

The report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the US men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market is comparatively high due to a large number of providers of underwear and lingerie in the market.

Various entry barriers in the industry are also analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market. The report highlights the U.S men’s underwear and women’ lingerie market by price range. It provides a market outlook for eight years and sets the forecast within the context of the U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie ecosystem, including new technological developments as well as product offerings in the U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market.

Research Methodology

The report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market. Also, another useful feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market.

Macroeconomic indicators such as apparel industry outlook, spending and others have been considered while studying this market to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers.

Impact analysis of drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. Finally, the report provides a detailed competitive landscape and a dashboard view of key categories of providers operating in the market, which include U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie suppliers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market.

Key Segments Covered

The U.S men’s underwear market is segmented as under:

By Category Regular Brief Boxer Brief Boxer Shorts Trunks Thongs

By Age Group 15-25 years 26 – 35 years 36 – 45 years 46 – 55 years 56 – 65 years 65+ years

By Distribution Channel Mass Merchants Mono-Brand Outlet Pharmacy Store Online Store Others

By Size XS S M L XL XXL XXXL

By Price Range Premium Mild Low



The U.S women’s lingerie market is segmented as under:

By Product Type Brassiere Panty Others

By Age Group 15-25 years 26 – 35 years 36 – 45 years 46 – 55 years 56 – 65 years 65+ years

By Size Large Medium Small Plus

By Price Range Premium Mild Low

By Distribution Channel Mass Merchants Mono-Brand Outlet Pharmacy Store Online Store Others



