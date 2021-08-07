Middle East and Africa IoT sensors Market Showing Growth of 34.3% During the Forecast Period Till 2026 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Short Description

By Sensor Type [Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Proximity Sensors, Touch Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Magnetometers, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Occupancy Sensors (Image Processing Occupancy Sensors, Intelligent Occupancy Sensors), Light Sensors & RADAR Sensors and CO2 Sensors], Technology [Wired (Modbus, Ethernet, Lonworks, KNX, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) and Wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, ZigBee, NFC, 6lowpan, Wireless-Hart (Whart), Z-Wave, Process Field Bus (Profibus), Dect-Ule, Thread, Enocean and Others], Vertical [Industrial (Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Transportation, Smart Agriculture, Energy), Commercial (Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics & Supply Chain, Corporate Offices, Financial Institutes and Entertainment), and Consumer (Wearable Electronics, Home Automation and Smart City)], Country (South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Market Definition;

The IoT sensors are one of the most crucial and equipped with IoT cloud based applications. It is connected wirelessly to the mainframe system that is used for identification. The main purpose is to collect data and control the surrounding environments through its different sensors such as temperature sensors, humidity sensors and others. The IoT sensors offer a wide range of application in tracking, security, safety and detecting in different industries. It is used in industrial and automotive, development of smart cities, mining industry, electronics and consumables industry applications.

Middle East and Africa IoT sensor market is projected to register a CAGR of 34.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation;

On the basis of sensor type, the market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, proximity sensors, acoustic sensors, motion sensors, occupancy sensors, CO2 sensors and light sensors and radar sensors

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into consumer, commercial and industrial.

The key market players for Middle East and Africa IoT sensor market are listed below;

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Moxa Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Skyworks Solution Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

IBM

Sensata Technologies, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

