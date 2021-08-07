Military Avionics Market Worth 37.90 Billion US$ By 2026

Global Military Avionics Market is currently valued at USD 32.77 Billion in 2018 and is expected to experience a growth rate of about 2% and grow to USD 37.90 Billion in 2025. The cumulative market for Global Military Avionics is estimated at around USD 280.65 Billion, nearly 30% of the cumulative market accounts to one of the sub segments. The military avionics market is segmented into Navigation, Communication, Sensors, Mission Systems and Display ; Control. Mission systems accounts to majority of the market.

The key drivers for the market include the growing conflicts and the rise in defence budgets. Apart from the above mentioned the mid-life upgrades and the new asset procurement are the major factors which are expected to drive the market in the next few years. The US and the European markets are driven by mid-life upgrade, the Asian markets are predominantly driven by the new asset procurement. A good example of the mid-life upgrade can be the F-18 upgrades, a good example of new procurement could be the MMRCA procurement project by the Indian Government.

The key challenges include the system integration and certification. In the recent past defence industry has witnessed numerous project cost overruns. The complexity of the project is directly proportional to the cost overrun. The JSF Program and the A400 M are good examples of cost overrun of projects.

The report Global Military Avionics Market Forecast to 2026 provides two years historical data and the forecast until 2026. The market forecast section provides break up of forecast which is classified according to fitment, sub segments and platform.

The in-depth coverage of the report across its sections are:

Overview and Market Trends: This section covers the overall market definition of the Global Military Avionics market and the market segmentation of the market. This section also deals with the technology changes over the time in the military avionics market.

Market Dynamics Market Share Analysis: This section of the report deals with the key drivers, restraints and challenges of this market. This sections also covers the market share analysis and forecast. The forecast scenarios for optimum, optimistic and pessimistic scenarios are also discussed in this section.

Program Mapping: Individual suppliers for the ongoing programs have been mapped in this section, please refer to the TOC to understand the programs which have been mapped in this section.

Key Performance Indicators for buying decisions: The defence market is not a very cost sensitive market, however the cost of operations have been an area of interest for procurement decisions. The key performance indicators have been discussed in this section.

Country Wise Program Mapping: This section deals with the recent platform purchases by the top defence spenders in the world. The programs can be widely classified as Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Platforms.

Regional Future Programs: There has been a considerable amount of investment which has been induced into country level defence organisation by the governments of their respective countries to ensure defence independence. The associated benefits are the new job creation and development of technology. As a result of this initiatives, there are programs which are being developed and this section deals with the future programs.

Company Profiles: Most of the major companies have been covered in the company profiles section. This section also covers the SWOT for each of the players.

This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period 2018-2025, the study period of the report titles Global Military Avionics Market is 2016-2025.

The report has considered the three platforms, which is fixed, rotary and unmanned platforms and the new programs and upgrades. The overall systems are further sub segmented and mission systems contribute to the largest revenue.

Detailed PESTLE analysis has been covered and SWOT analysis for each of the companies have been covered in the report.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.2.1 Business Leaders, Business Developers

1.2.2 Avionics Manufacturers

1.2.3 Small, Medium Enterprises (SME,s)

1.2.4 Military

1.2.5 Civil Government Leaders, Planners

1.3 Language, Disclaimer and Further Information

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Avionics Architecture

3 Market Structure

4 Market Trends

4.1 Navigation

4.2 Communication

4.3 Sensors

4.4 Mission Systems

4.5 Displays, Controls

5 PESTLE ANALYSIS

5.1 Political

5.2 Economic

5.3 Social

5.4 Technological

5.5 Legislative

5.6 Environmental

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Key Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Defense Budget from raising economies

6.1.2 Global Conflicts

6.1.3 Mid Life Upgrades

6.1.4 New Asset Procurement

6.2 Key Restraints

6.2.1 Reduced Defense Budgets in developed economies

6.2.2 Rise of Unmanned Platforms

6.2.3 Long Project Life Cycle

6.3 Key Challenges

6.3.1 System Integration, Certification

6.3.2 Cost Overruns

6.4 Market Forecast

6.4.1 Global Defense Avionics

6.4.2 Global Defense Avionics Market by Fitment

6.4.3 Global Defense Avionics market by Sub Systems

6.4.3.1 Navigation

6.4.3.2 Communication

6.4.3.3 Sensors

6.4.3.4 Mission Systems

6.4.3.5 Displays, Controls

6.4.4 Global Defense Avionics market by Platform

6.5 Scenario Analysis

Continued……

