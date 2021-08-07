Military Trainer Aircraft Market: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players

Trainer is a type of aircraft which is designed to provide flight training to the pilots and aircrews. These trainer aircraft are equipped with additional features which include simplified cockpit arrangement, tandem flight controls and forgiving flight characteristics among other safety features. The military trainer aircraft are further equipped with specific features catering to the defense capabilities of the aircraft. The global Military Trainer Aircraft Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

There are certain factors associated with the increasing demand for military trainer aircrafts in defense sectors. The advanced training aircrafts have the capability of carrying and delivering heavy war loads in times of necessity. Furthermore, these aircrafts can also be used during low intensity air combat and can operate as a support for a superior fighter aircraft. In times of high intensity conflicts, the advanced trainer aircrafts can also be used to operate within a framework of other assets. As an example, the French Dassault/Dornier and German Alpha Jets are used for light strikes and anti-shipping roles while being protected by other aircrafts using machine guns. In addition, the rising unrest in Middle East region has resulted into countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. focusing on increasing their defense capabilities and upgrading their security measures. Furthermore, the rising military aircraft order is also further expected to surge the demand for trainer aircrafts as the pilots need to be trained in order to be able to use the fighter aircrafts properly.

However, there are certain factors which are hindering the growth of military trainer aircrafts to certain extent. The trainer aircrafts are of different types based on the stage of the training required by the pilot and one trainer aircraft is unable to fulfill all the requirements. Hence, the government needs to purchase all the trainer aircraft in order to provide the required training to their pilots. This has been viewed as a luxurious investment in some countries and has reduced the demand for trainer aircrafts considerably.

Nevertheless, the Military Trainer Aircraft Market is expected to grow due to several trends that are expected to push the demand in the market. The rising concept of augmented reality is also being adopted in military training and the same is being integrated with trainer aircrafts to give a better virtual experience to the pilots. Furthermore, the integration of live, virtual and constructive training is also expected to be integrated with these aircrafts which will prepare the pilots for complex missions and give them a realistic combat experience without harming the pilot or damaging the aircraft. These factors are expected to drive the demand for military trainer aircraft in future.

The global military trainer aircraft can be segmented by types and geography. By types, the global Military Trainer Aircraft Market can be segregated into fighter jets, navigators, fixed winged aircrafts and helicopters among others. The fighter jets and fixed winged aircrafts are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global Military Trainer Aircraft Market can be bifurcated into five strategic regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America and Europe are expected to be dominant during the forecast period. The region includes developed nations such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany and France among other countries who focus more on investing for military training in order to keep their defense strong owing to the rising terrorist activities globally. However, the countries such as India and China are gradually upgrading their defense capability which is expected to push the demand for military trainer aircrafts in Asia Pacific region.

The major players in the Military Trainer Aircraft Market include Northrop Corporation, Irkut Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Embracer, Fabrica Militaar De Aviones, Dornier Flugzeugwerke, Dassault Aviation, Grob Aircraft and Bombardier among other manufacturers.