Mixed Reality Market – The Emergence of Software and Hardware Components For Reality Technologies

As per the market research study by TMR, in 2015, the market for mixed reality was worth US$35.30 mn. The market is predicted to reach a value of US$1.2 bn by the end of 2024, registering an exponential 39.10% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.

From a regional viewpoint, North America holds a huge share of the global mixed reality market and is predicted to remain in the similar position throughout the forecast period. As per the study, this region is estimated to register a strong 41.90% CAGR between 2016 and 2024. The rise in the number of applications and the presence of a large number of players are predicted to enhance the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Moreover, the rise in the production of 3D movies is another key factor estimated to accelerate market growth in the near future. The Asia Pacific market for mixed reality, on the other hand, is estimated to offer growth opportunities for the market players. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing use of smart computing devices, including smartphone, particularly in emerging economies.

The global mixed reality market has been categorized on the basis of application into e-commerce and retail, healthcare, entertainment, and automotive and aerospace. Among these, the entertainment industry is expected to lead, holding a major share of the global mixed reality market. This application segment is expected to generate potential growth opportunities for the mixed reality players, especially in developing economies, thus supporting the market growth throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, the rising use of the augmented reality technology for video games and the rapid development of the entertainment industry are projected to enhance market growth in the near future.

The increasing internet connectivity and the emergence of software and hardware components for reality technologies are considered as the major factors that are expected to enhance the growth of the global mixed reality market in the near future. The rise in the penetration of head mounted display devices in sports, gaming, and entertainment sector is predicted to propel the global mixed reality market in the near future.

On the other hand, the issue related to the limited battery life and the graphical content development are the major factors that are expected to restrict the growth of the market in the coming few years. Moreover, the key players in the market are expected to face several difficulties regarding the registration and tracking, which is further expected to hamper the market growth in the near future. Nonetheless, the increasing adoption of mixed reality for medical education is projected to offer lucrative opportunities throughout the forecast period.