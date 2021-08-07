Monoethylene Glycol Market Latest Innovations, Drivers(Reliance Industries Limited and Royal Dutch Shell PLC), Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. However, volatility in crude oil prices and regulation for environmental protection are expected to restrain the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market.

Monoethylene glycol is commonly known as ethylene glycol that is a colorless, sweet tasting, and odorless organic compound. Monoethylene glycol is manufactured from ethylene, a downstream product of natural gas and crude oil.

Based on application, the monoethylene glycol market can be segmented into antifreeze, polyester fiber, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. The major application areas of monoethylene glycol are polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for monoethylene glycol. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific monoethylene glycol market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the presence of large number of fibers and textile manufacturers in the region.

Several major players such as Reliance Industries Limited and Royal Dutch Shell PLC are involved in the production of raw materials. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene, a downstream product of crude oil. Reliance Industries Limited and Royal Dutch Shell PLC are also involved in the manufacturing of monoethylene glycol.

