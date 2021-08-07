Offsite Medical Case Management Market Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Offsite Medical Case Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market: Overview

This report on offsite medical case management market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in geriatric population that requires offsite medical case management to diagnose and treat their afflictions, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries, and technological advancement are the major factors driving the global offsite medical case management market.

The report on offsite medical case management market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on service type, case type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis based on geography and market share analysis in terms of key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global offsite medical case management market.

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market: Key Segments

The global offsite medical case management market has been segmented based on service type, case type, end-user, and region. In terms of service type, the market has been classified into web-based case management service and telephonic case management service. The telephonic case management service segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Telephonic case management is a quick service. In terms of case type, the global offsite medical case management market has been divided into independent medical examinations, catastrophic case management, chronic pain case management, long-term disability, short-term disability, and others. The chronic pain case management segment dominates the market due to the high demand for chronic pain case management techniques. Based on end-user, the global offsite medical case management market has been classified into specialty clinics, home care settings, long-term care centers, and others. The long-term care centers segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, as these centers are highly preferred for offsite medical case management due to availability of latest technologies for quick and accurate diagnosis. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global offsite medical case management market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions, such as, North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also covers competitive scenario of these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global offsite medical case management market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, service portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Players mentioned in the report are GENEX Services Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.

The global offsite medical case management market has been segmented as given below:

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Service Type, 2016–2026

Web-based Case Management Service

Telephonic Case Management Service

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Case Type, 2016–2026

Independent Medical Examinations

Catastrophic Case Management

Chronic Pain Case Management

Long-term Disability

Short-term Disability

Others

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by End-user, 2016–2026

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

Long-term Care Centers

Others

