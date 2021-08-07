Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis by Requirements, Demand and Supply 2027

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Opioid Use Disorder: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027” to its huge collection of research reports.

Opioid Use Disorder: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027

Summary

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is defined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) as a problematic pattern of opioid use leading to clinically significant impairment or distress. Symptoms of OUD include strong desire for opioids, inability to control or reduce use, continued use despite interference with major obligations or social functioning, use of larger amounts over time, development of tolerance, spending a great deal of time to obtain and use opioids, and withdrawal symptoms that occur after stopping or reducing use, such as negative mood, nausea or vomiting, muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, and insomnia.

This epidemiology forecast for OUD is supported by historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. These sources used questionnaires and various diagnostic measures to assess OUD symptoms across the 8MM. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the prevalent cases of OUD across these markets.

In the 8MM, the one-year total prevalent cases of POUD are expected to increase from 2,591,532 cases in 2017 to 2,780,928 cases in 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.73%. In 2027, the US will have the highest number of one-year total prevalent cases of POUD in the 8MM with 2,477,169 one-year total prevalent cases, whereas Belgium will have the fewest number of one-year total prevalent cases with 4,386 cases. In the 8MM, the one-year total prevalent cases of NMPOUD are expected to increase from 3,155,863 cases in 2017 to 3,292,724 cases in 2027, at an AGR of 0.43%.

Scope

– The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of OUD in the eight major markets (8MM: US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, and Belgium).

– This report also provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the one-year total prevalent cases (including both diagnosed and undiagnosed) of prescription opioid use disorder (POUD) and non-medical prescription opioid use disorder (NMPOUD) segmented by sex, age, and severity (mild, moderate, and severe) in the 8MM.

– The OUD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

