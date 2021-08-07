Outdoor and Sports Apparel Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2026

Some of the leading players in the global outdoor and sports apparel market are Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Umbro International, Lululemon Athletica Inc, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Under Armour, Adidas AG, and Trek Kit India among others.

Outdoor and sports apparel are clothing used for physical exercise, sports, or any other purpose. Sports personalities prefer a specific kind of clothing that provides them comfort, safety, and energy to perform better. Outdoor and sports apparel are generally lightweight and loose so the movement of the sports person is not restricted.

Factors such as rise in membership of health clubs and gyms is leading to increasing demand for outdoor and sports apparel across the world. There is increasing awareness amongst individuals about the health benefits of outdoor games and sports. Rise in celebrity endorsements of outdoor and sports apparel brands is driving the demand for these specific apparel across the world. Adidas has introduced its Performance Tank Tops which are sports apparel that provide a high level of comfort to the user. Global outdoor and sports apparel manufacturer Nike has recruited celebrities such as Allyson Felix and Maria Sharapova to promote its outdoor and sports apparels. Rise in the number of cross border e-commerce transactions across the world is driving the demand for outdoor and sports apparel. Rise in disposable income has also increased the demand for outdoor and sports apparel.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46503

Consumers in emerging countries due to high disposable income and changing lifestyles are increasingly demanding stylized sports apparel. Thus, a major opportunity for the outdoor and sports apparel market exists in emerging regions across the world such as China, India, and other Asia Pacific countries.

A major trend seen in the outdoor and sports apparel market is the rise of “athleisure.” Athleisure are athletic apparel worn by people including sports personalities both for general use and exercising. A major reason for the rise in demand for athleisure is that they are stylish and can be worn both in a gym and for general use.

The global outdoor and sports apparel market can be segmented on the basis of type into apparels, footwear, and accessories. The market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel into brick and mortar stores and online. Brick and mortar stores can be of various types such as retail stores, supermarkets, brand outlets, and discount stores.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=46503

Geographically, the global outdoor and sports apparel market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. There is significant competition among players operating in the market. North America is expected to be dominant in the outdoor and sports apparel markets. The U.S. is expected to be the largest sports apparel market in the region followed by Canada and Mexico. According to International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) the number of health club members in the U.S. has risen from more than 40 million in 2008 to more than 50 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of more than 30.0%. Europe is a major outdoor and sports apparel market. Germany is expected to be the largest outdoor and sports apparel market in Europe followed by the U.K. France, Italy, and Spain. Asia Pacific is a prominent market. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to be major markets in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is another significant market. GCC is expected to be a dominant outdoor and sports apparel market in the region followed by South Africa. Brazil is expected to be a dominant outdoor and sports apparel market in South America.