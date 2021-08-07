Pain Management Drugs Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

Pain management drugs are mainly used to relieve discomfort associated with injury and surgeries. Moreover, pain management medications are used in the management of pain associated with neurological problems, migraine, cancer, orthopedic problems, low- back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia.

The stringent regulation for the approval of pain management drugs is restraining the growth of global market. High expenditure requirement in the manufacturing of pain management drugs and risks of side-effects associated with pain-killers are also hindering the growth of global market.

North America and Europe are the major markets, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about various types of chronic pain conditions in these regions. The U.S. followed by Canada, is the largest market for pain management drugs in North America. Whereas, the U.K., Germany and France are some of the major countries holding significant share in the European pain management drugs market.

Apart from these regions, Latin America is another important market. This is due to increasing investments by drug manufacturing companies and growing demand of pain management medications in the region. Brazil holds the largest share in the Latin American pain management drugs market, due to the increasing support from government organizations for the development of chronic pain rehabilitation center in the country.

Some of the major players operating in the global pain management drugs market include Purdue Pharma L.P., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories Inc., Endo International PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Baxter International Inc.

