Patient Engagement Software Industry 2019-2024: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Cerner, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson, Athenahealth, Healthagen, Allscripts and more…

The term “Patient Engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim:

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the revenue market share in about 76%.

However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into hospital and acute care. The hospital segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the market share is about 73%.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

McKesson Corporation

Athenahealth

Healthagen

Allscripts

GetWell Network

Medecision

Lincor Solutions

Orion Health

Get Real

Oneview

North America is the largest Sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 42% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

Segmentation by product type:

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Engagement Software market will register a 19.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19100 million by 2024, from US$ 6450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Patient Engagement Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Patient Engagement Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Patient Engagement Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by application:

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Patient Engagement Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Patient Engagement Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Patient Engagement Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Patient Engagement Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Patient Engagement Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

