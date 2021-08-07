Pompe Disease Market Worldwide Industry Analysis

Patients having pompe disease have little amount of or no acid alpha glucosidase enzyme activity, so break down of glycogen is not possible. The additional glycogen builds up in the patient and is stored in skeletal muscle, heart and other tissues, which causes the progressive indications of pompe disease. Increase of glycogen in certain organs and tissues restraints normal functions of patient’s organs. Pompe disease is also known by other names such as glycogen storage disease type II, acid maltase deficiency, lysosomal alpha-glucosidase deficiency, acid alpha-glucosidase deficiency and glycogenosis type II.

Pompe disease is categorized into two broad categories as adult-onset pompe disease and infantile onset pompe disease. Both the parents pass on one strangely altered copy of the gene to their child. A parent with an altered copy of the gene is known as a carrier and the disease can affect both men and women irrespective of the gender. The disease is acquired by the individuals at the time of birth only, but the onset of indications differs significantly. The researchers have identified more than 300 genetic mutations that can cause pompe disease. Enzyme replacement therapy and diet therapy are useful in dropping the clinical demonstrations of the disease.

The competition in the pompe disease market is mainly weak, and the market is served by the two estrogen replacement therapy drugs available in the market namely Myozyme for infants and Lumizyme for adults. Both the drugs are permitted for different subclasses of Pompe disease. Gene therapy for the treatment of pompe disease is presently under study; however, its advancement is in a preclinical stage. Dietary treatment for pompe disease has also been described and it is under study.

Government regulations, such as orphan drug exclusivity and limited patient population are the factors restraining the growth of the pompe disease market.

Some of the competitors in the market are Genzyme Corporation, EpiVax, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Valerion Therapeutics, LLC, Oxyrane, and Sangamo BioSciences Inc.

