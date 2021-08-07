PPE for Oil and Gas Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global PPE for Oil and Gas Market

Personal protective equipment refers to the personal protective equipment provided to protect the laborer from or mitigate the injury caused by accidents and occupational hazards in the process of labor production, which directly protects the human body.

The rising enforcement of occupational safety regulations will drive the growth prospects for the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market for the oil and gas industry until the end of 2021.

This report focuses on PPE for Oil and Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PPE for Oil and Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Honeywell

MSA

Ansell

CarbonX

Drägerwerk

DuPont

Ergodyne

Magid Gloves

MCR Safety

Moldex

Portwest

Scott Safety

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Head, eye, and face protection

Fall protection

Foot and Leg Protection

Protective clothing

Hand and arm protection

Respiratory protection

Hearing protection

Segment by Application

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

