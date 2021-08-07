Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market : Learn Details Of The Advances In Global Market Forecast And Segments To 2026
Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global preterm birth and PROM testing market. Increase in preterm births, rise in demand for point-of-care testing devices, surge in demand for cost-effective diagnostic tests are projected to drive the global preterm birth and PROM testing market during forecast period. Additionally, effective and early diagnosis and reduction in false positive tests are the factors driving demand for point-of-care testing devices for detection of preterm births.
The global preterm birth and PROM testing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on test type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market.
Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Key Segments
Based on test type, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been bifurcated into preterm birth tests and PROM tests. The preterm birth tests segment has been classified into pelvic exam, ultrasound, uterine monitoring, and biomarkers. The PROM tests segment has been categorized into nitrazine test, ferning test, pooling, ultrasound, fetal fibronectin test, biomarker, and others. The most commonly used method for the determination of preterm birth is through the use of biomarkers. PROM tests such as ultrasound, biomarkers, and fetal fibronectin tests are widely conducted in hospitals and clinics to determine the occurrence of PROM. In terms of end-user, the market has been categorized into hospital, diagnostics laboratories, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Preterm Birth and PROM testing Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. These players include QIAGEN, Hologic, Inc., Medix Biochemica, Biosynex, Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Innovations, LLC, Sera Prognostics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., NX Prenatal, Inc., and IQ Products.
The global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been segmented as below:
Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by Test Type
Preterm Birth Tests
Pelvic Exam
Ultrasound
Uterine Monitoring
Biomarkers
PROM Tests
Nitrazine Test
Ferning Test
Pooling
Ultrasound
Fetal Fibronectin Test
Biomarker Tests
Others
Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Diagnostics Laboratories
Others
Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
