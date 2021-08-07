Pumps Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2024

XploreMR analyzes the global pumps market over an eight year period from 2016 to 2024. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the global pumps market over the forecast period (2016 – 2024). The primary objective of the report is to offer information on market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and value chain analysis; and updates on developments in the global pumps market.

The report conducts a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the global pumps market across pump types, sub-segments, pump capacity (HP), application, and regional market segments. The report studies the global pumps market under two vertical market segments namely Centrifugal Pumps market and Positive Displacement Pumps market.

The report starts with a market overview and provides market definition and analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends influencing the market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers based on the weighted average model is included to better equip clients with useful decision-making insights. The subsequent sections analyze the global pumps market and present a pricing analysis of the global pumps market by product type, segments, sub-segments, application, and region. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and a comprehensive forecast made for the period 2017–2024.

The final section of the report presents a competitive landscape of the global pumps market to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading market players operating in the global pumps market, along with information on their market performance, SWOT analysis, and key business strategies. Some of the top market players featured in the report include KSB AG, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos, The Weir Group Plc., WILO SE, Xylem Inc., Ruhrpumpen Group, and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps based on their capacities across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue as well as volume of the global pumps market.

The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the different regional pumps markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts active across the global pumps market value chain. The report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period.

Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report presents forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global pumps market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the global pumps market.

The report also analyzes the global pumps market segments in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many trends governing the global pumps market.

Another key feature of this report is a comprehensive analysis of the global pumps market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global pumps market. In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global pumps market, XploreMR has also developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities in the global pumps market.

