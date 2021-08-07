RESIN CEMENTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024
As a result of the polymerization process, resin cements are highly resistant to moisture and, therefore, become highly durable cements. The many advantages of resin cements are shade selection, translucency, greater retention by the bonding process, low film thickness, and adhesion that occurs between the tooth preparation and the ceramic in direct restorations.
The global Resin Cements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Resin Cements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Resin Cements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kurarary
Ivoclar Vivadent
3M
Kerr
Shofu Dental
GC
DENTSPLY Caulk
SDI
Sun Medical
Tokuyama
Centrix
BISCO
Parkell
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Light-Cured Resin Cements
Dual-Cured Resin Cements
Auto-Cured Resin Cements
Segment by Application
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Executive Summary
1 Resin Cements Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Resin Cements
1.2 Resin Cements Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Resin Cements Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Light-Cured Resin Cements
1.2.3 Dual-Cured Resin Cements
1.2.4 Auto-Cured Resin Cements
1.3 Resin Cements Segment by Application
1.3.1 Resin Cements Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Dental Clinic
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Resin Cements Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Resin Cements Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Resin Cements Market Size
1.5.1 Global Resin Cements Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Resin Cements Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Resin Cements Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Resin Cements Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Resin Cements Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Resin Cements Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Resin Cements Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Resin Cements Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Resin Cements Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Resin Cements Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Resin Cements Business
7.1 Kurarary
7.1.1 Kurarary Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Kurarary Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Ivoclar Vivadent
7.2.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 3M
7.3.1 3M Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 3M Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Kerr
7.4.1 Kerr Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Kerr Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Shofu Dental
7.5.1 Shofu Dental Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Shofu Dental Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 GC
7.6.1 GC Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 GC Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 DENTSPLY Caulk
7.7.1 DENTSPLY Caulk Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 DENTSPLY Caulk Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 SDI
7.8.1 SDI Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 SDI Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Sun Medical
7.9.1 Sun Medical Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Sun Medical Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Tokuyama
7.10.1 Tokuyama Resin Cements Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Resin Cements Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Tokuyama Resin Cements Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Centrix
7.12 BISCO
7.13 Parkell
Continued….
