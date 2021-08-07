SCREW COMPRESSOR MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2026

Screw compressors are a type of gas compressors that operate on the principle of the rotary positive displacement mechanism, generally used in operations requiring large volumes of high-pressure air for large industrial applications or to operate high-power air tools.

The global screw compressor market was worth $XX million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Global Screw Compressor Market – Market Dynamics

The increased consumer awareness concerning the optimal use of energy-efficient technologies to improve cost savings of screw compressors is considered one of the significant factors which drive the global market growth. The reduction in overall operational costs coupled with the increase in reliability of end-products encourages consumers to replace old machinery with technology-driven screw compressors. The increase in the use of heating and air conditioning equipment in emerging countries would positively influence the market demand owing to the need for air quality monitoring systems in manufacturing, chemicals & petrochemicals, and metallurgy & mining industries. The low maintenance costs of equipment and the advancement of technological innovation would further propel the demand for end-products during the forecast period.

The decline in LNG imports in Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and South Korea, coupled with the gradual economic slowdown in China might negatively influence the market scenario, as the region consists of countries which are significant importers of liquefied natural gas. The screw compressors are used extensively in the operations of natural gas as air monitoring systems and devices in various heavy industries. The slowdown of the economy would limit the use of screw compressors in the region, affecting the global market. The price volatility of raw materials and the increase in labor costs have led to a rise in the manufacturing cost of screw compressors, acting as a barrier to the increase in production volume.

The application of screw compressors in the pharmaceutical industry which requires clean, compressed air, with special attention to the prohibition of contamination from compressed air according to the industry’s stringent requirements would provide new opportunities of business expansion to the key manufacturers.

Global Screw Compressor Market – Segment Analysis

Global Screw Compressor Market, By End-User, 2018 (%)

Manufacturing 31.78%

Chemicals & Petrochemicals 27.45%

Metallurgy and Mining 19.31%

Power Plants 13.46%

Others 8.00%

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792304-global-screw-compressor-market-2019-2026

The product segments of screw compressors market are –oil-injected screw compressors and oil-free screw compressors. The oil-injected segment holds significant market share owing to the high demand in major end-user sectors such as the chemicals & petrochemicals, metallurgy and mining, and other industries such as automotive and oil & gas. The industries employ the use of oil-injected screw compressors for an extended period owing to longer service life and lower capital cost of end-products. However, the risk of water and air pollution through the discharge of oil carryover into wastewater might hamper the demand during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, chemicals & petrochemicals, metallurgy and mining, power plants, and others. The manufacturing sector such as the automotive and pharmaceutical industries account for a significant market share owing to the growing demand for end-products and imminent need to increase production volume to meet growing demand. The increase in the use of generic medicines on a global scale and development of industrial facilities as key to economic growth would also increase the opportunities of growth for screw compressors. The companies are thus focused on mergers & acquisitions to improve product offerings. For instance, in February 2018, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. announced the acquisition of Finland-based Runtech Systems Oy, a manufacturer of turbo vacuum technology systems and optimization solutions for use in a variety of process-oriented industrial end markets.

Global Screw Compressor Market – Geographical Analysis

Global Screw Compressor Market, By Geography, 2018 (%)

North America 34.45%

Europe 28.89%

Asia-Pacific 15.76%

South America 11.45%

RoW 9.45%

The market is segmented geographically by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is the leading geographical segment by overall market value owing to increased use of screw compressors in manufacturing, chemical & petrochemical, and power sector and presence of key market players expanding business through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in November 2018, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., had acquired DV Systems Inc., a manufacturer of rotary screw and piston compressors and associated aftermarket parts.

The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growing natural gas infrastructure and presence of key manufacturing industries have positively impacted the regional market growth, coupled with the rise in end-product requirements of the renewable power sector such as wind and solar power.

Global Screw Compressor Market –Competitive Analysis

The market scenario and competitiveness is intense, with all significant companies focused on strengthening its market position through mergers & acquisitions and expansion of production facilities. The significant market players include Atlas Copco AB, Gardner Denver, Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, and Siemens AG. The companies focus on the expansion of geographic reach and increase in business activities through acquisitions. For instance, in September 2018, Atlas Copco AB acquired Reno A/S, a manufacturer, and distributor of compressed air solutions with a large compressor equipment distribution and aftermarket network in Europe. In April 2017, Johnson Controls completed the construction and launch of a new $6.7 million screw compressor testing laboratory at its Pennsylvania, United States manufacturing plant.

Key Takeaways

• The oil-injected segment holds significant overall market share owing to the high demand in major end-user sectors such as the chemicals & petrochemicals, and metallurgy and mining, owing to longer service life and lower capital cost of end-products.

• North America is the leading geographical segment owing to increased use of screw compressors in manufacturing, chemical & petrochemical, and power sector and presence of key market players expanding business through mergers and acquisitions.

• The companies are looking to expand the product portfolio by following the strategy of business acquisitions. For instance, in January 2019, Atlas Copco AB acquired German Industrie Pumpen Vertriebs GmbH (IPV) based in Dresden in Germany with the main focus in the chemical industry.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Competitive Scenario, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Screw Compressor Market is segmented by type into oil-injected and oil-free. The market is categorized by end-user into manufacturing, chemicals & petrochemicals, metallurgy and mining, power plants, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the Screw Compressor market across each indication, regarding type and treatment options, highlighting the vital commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Screw Compressor market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Screw Compressor market – level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the principal products of all major market players

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Screw Compressor Market– Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Screw Compressor Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Restraints

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.2.1. Buyers Power

3.2.2. Suppliers Power

3.2.3. Industry Competition

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 4 Global Screw Compressor Market- Product Analysis

4.1. By Type

4.1.1. Oil-injected

4.1.2. Oil-free

4.2. By End-User

4.2.1. Manufacturing

4.2.2. Chemicals & Petrochemicals

4.2.3. Metallurgy and Mining

4.2.4. Power Plants

4.2.5. Others

Chapter 5 Global Screw Compressor Market- Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. The U.S.

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.3. Mexico

5.2. South America

5.2.1. Brazil

5.2.2. Argentina

5.2.3. Rest of South America

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. United Kingdom

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Rest of Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Australia

5.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5. RoW

Chapter 6 Global Screw Compressor Market- Competitive Landscape

6.1. Competitive scenario

6.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

Chapter 7 Global Screw Compressor Market- Company Profiles

7.1. Atlas Copco AB

7.2. Boge Kompressoren

7.3. Gardner Denver, Inc.

7.4. Howden Group Ltd.

7.5. Ingersoll-Rand PLC

7.6. Kaeser Kompressoren SE

7.7. Kobe Steel Ltd.

7.8. Man SE

7.9. Siemens AG

7.10. Sullair LLC

Chapter 8 Global Screw Compressor Market- Appendix

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792304-global-screw-compressor-market-2019-2026

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com