Smart Parking Solutions Industry 2019-2024: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Amano, Cubic, Kapsch TrafficCom, Swarco, 3M, Thales, Siemens and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Smart Parking Solutions Market
Smart Parking Solution is the most invented parking Solution that is designed to improve parking efficiency, customer experience. It is also aimed to improve environmental damages. Smart parking Solution includes a lot of components such as Smart pay station, parking guidance, automotive parking lot, etc.
On-Street smart parking Solution includes smart pay station that connected to smart phone and on-street whole parking system that can inform customers the latest parking space information.
Off-Street smart parking Solution means the indoor parking lot management system. This kind of Solution include automotive parking system that allows customers to spend less time on parking and finding spaces. Moreover, it also includes that integrated parking management system that ease the parking payment process.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Amano Corporation
Cubic Corporation
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Swarco AG
3M
Thales
Siemens
Nortech Control Systems
Scheidt & Bachmann
DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH
HUB Parking Technology
WPS Parking System
Fujica
Xerox Corporation
Segmentation by product type:
System Devices
Parking Software
Segmentation by application:
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Government Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Parking Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart Parking Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Parking Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Parking Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart Parking Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
