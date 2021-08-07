Sports Nutrition Supplements Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market

Sports nutrition refers to the intake of various nutrients from the outside according to the characteristics of different sports events to meet the needs of various nutrients due to sports.

The sports nutrition & fitness supplements market is seeing a fast growth driven by an increasing demand for sports nutrition from consumers of different ages and income categories.

This report focuses on Sports Nutrition Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Nutrition Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GNC Holdings

Glanbia Group

Abbott Laboratories

Monster Beverage Corporation

Red Bull GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protein Bars

Energy Jelly

Energy Bars

Protein Powder

Other

Segment by Application

Fitness Person

Professional Athlete

