STEEL MANUFACTURING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Steel Manufacturing Market:

Executive Summary

Steel is the main engineering material used in industries such as Construction, Automotive, Transport, Power, Mechanical Machinery, Metal Goods, and Domestic Appliances. It is also the main material utilized in delivering renewable energy such as solar, tidal, and wind power. Steel is composed of iron, carbon, impurities, and alloying elements, the combination of which determines the properties of the steel.

One of the major trends in this market is growth in the Renewable Energy industry, which will require steel to develop infrastructure. This will strengthen the demand for steel in the coming years. Steel will play a major role in developing infrastructure for the generation of power from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and tidal. The usage of steel will enable taller, stronger, and lighter-weight towers for wind turbines, increasing their efficiency and reducing carbon emissions associated with their construction.

One of the major drivers in this market is growth in emerging economies. Over the last few years, growth of developed markets such as the US, the EU, and Japan stagnated. This resulted in weak demand for steel products. However, growth in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has countered this effect with their increased infrastructure and construction investment.

The global Steel Manufacturing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Manufacturing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Manufacturing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcelor Mittal

Baoshan Iron & Steel

Hebei Iron & Steel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Anshan Iron and Steel Group

EVRAZ

Gerdau

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corp

Maanshan Iron & Steel

Nucor Corp

POSCO

RIVA Group

Shagang Group

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

Shougang Group Corp

Tata Steel Group

United States Steel Corp

Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Transport

Power

Mechanical Machinery

Metal Goods

Domestic Appliances

Table of Contents

1 Steel Manufacturing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Manufacturing

1.2 Steel Manufacturing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Carbon Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.2.4 Stainless Steel

1.2.5 Tool Steel

1.3 Steel Manufacturing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Steel Manufacturing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Transport

1.3.5 Power

1.3.6 Mechanical Machinery

1.3.7 Metal Goods

1.3.8 Domestic Appliances

1.4 Global Steel Manufacturing Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Size

1.5.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Steel Manufacturing Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Steel Manufacturing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Steel Manufacturing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Manufacturing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Steel Manufacturing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Steel Manufacturing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Steel Manufacturing Production

3.4.1 North America Steel Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Steel Manufacturing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Steel Manufacturing Production

3.5.1 Europe Steel Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Steel Manufacturing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Steel Manufacturing Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Steel Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Steel Manufacturing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Steel Manufacturing Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Steel Manufacturing Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Steel Manufacturing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Steel Manufacturing Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Steel Manufacturing Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Steel Manufacturing Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Steel Manufacturing Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Steel Manufacturing Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Steel Manufacturing Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Steel Manufacturing Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Steel Manufacturing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

