SUBMARINE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

A submarine is an underwater naval platform that can stay submerged for extended periods and is deployed for multiple defense functions. It is considered crucial for a nation’s maritime security and is used for both offensive and defensive purposes. Submarines are designed for greater agility and stealth capabilities. These vessels are armed with powerful weapons such as missiles and torpedoes.

The growing demand for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) has been a key growth driver for this market. UUVs have extensive applications in naval intelligence, mine countermeasures operations, surveillance and reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare missions. In maritime operations, UUVs are primarily designed for underwater surveillance, hull inspection, dock inspections, and underwater mines deactivation. Also, these UUVs are fitted with high-definition cameras that send visual data from the UUV to the operator. With better images and improved control of the vehicle, a better inspection of the underwater environment is possible which aids in naval operations. Recently, there has been an increased usage of these unmanned vehicles for electronic attack, communication transfer, combat, search, and rescue missions, and C4ISR operations. Thus, the increasing activities related to seabed mapping and mining will propel the market for submarines during the forecast period.

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 40% of the market share. Factors like high military spending and increasing focus the Virginia-class submarine program will contribute to strong demand for submarines in the region.

The global Submarine market is valued at 21400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 30500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Submarine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Submarine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

General Dynamics Electric Boat

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Saab

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine (SSN)

Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN)

Kilo-Class Submarine (SSK)

Segment by Application

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Intelligence Gathering

Patrolling

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Submarine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Submarine

1.2 Submarine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Submarine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine (SSN)

1.2.3 Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN)

1.2.4 Kilo-Class Submarine (SSK)

1.3 Submarine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Submarine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Surveillance and Reconnaissance

1.3.3 Intelligence Gathering

1.3.4 Patrolling

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Submarine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Submarine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Submarine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Submarine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Submarine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Submarine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Submarine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Submarine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Submarine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Submarine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Submarine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Submarine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Submarine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Submarine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Submarine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Submarine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Submarine Production

3.4.1 North America Submarine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Submarine Production

3.5.1 Europe Submarine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Submarine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Submarine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Submarine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Submarine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Submarine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Submarine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Submarine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Submarine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Submarine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Submarine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Submarine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Submarine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Submarine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Submarine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Submarine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Submarine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Submarine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Submarine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Submarine Business

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BAE Systems Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

7.2.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 General Dynamics Electric Boat

7.3.1 General Dynamics Electric Boat Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 General Dynamics Electric Boat Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Huntington Ingalls Industries

7.4.1 Huntington Ingalls Industries Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Huntington Ingalls Industries Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lockheed Martin

7.6.1 Lockheed Martin Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lockheed Martin Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Saab

7.8.1 Saab Submarine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Submarine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Saab Submarine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

