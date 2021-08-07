Telecom API Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2022

As the adoption of smartphones is increasing rapidly, the need for smart mobile applications and data management applications is also rising. Companies operating in the global telecom API market are collaborating with API service providers to increase their reach in the global market. The proliferation of cloud technologies and mobile internet is expected to drive the adoption telecom API by telecom carriers. Telecom APIs enhance the quality of service and help developers to increase their cost savings. The increasing access to 4G LTE network globally is also likely to drive the adoption of telecom. Telecom API service providers can gain lucrative opportunities from the expanding market of machine-to-machine devices. However, the negative outlook of telecom carriers towards the adoption of open telecom API is likely to restrain the growth of the global telecom API platform market.

As a result of all these factors, the global telecom API platform market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2014 and 2022. The market was valued at US$73.49 bn in 2015 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$323.44 bn by 2022.

North America is on the leading edge when it comes to the adoption of 4G LTE networks by telecom carriers. The allocation of digital dividend spectrum in 2008 enabled telecom carriers towards early adoption of 4G LTE. The expanding smartphone user base in the region along with better implementation of mobile internet is the major reason behind the increasing acceptance of telecom API services. The mounting adoption of machine-to-machine mobile applications in the U.S. and Canada is likely to help North America maintain a lead in the global telecom API platform market in the coming years. North America is expected touch a valuation of US$113.53 bn by 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise as the second largest region in terms of revenue owing to increasing adoption of new technologies in the region. The increasing disposable income of consumers is likely to boost the adoption of smart devices leading to a rise in the growth of the telecom API market in the region. According to a study, the adoption rate of smartphones was highest in South Korea, thus leading to a growth in the telecom API platform market in the country. As a result of these factors, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth in the adoption of telecom API in the coming years.

Independent application developers, also known as long tail developers are the potential end-users for telecom API platforms. These long tail developers create new mobile applications based on open API platforms. Thus, in order to expand their customer base, telecom carriers such as Vodafone, Inc. and AT&T, Inc. are opening API platforms to these developers. For, instance Google Android API platform developed an extensive developer base which led to the global expansion of its Android platform. The long tail developer end-use segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2015 to 2020.

