TELECOM MILLIMETER WAVE (MMW) TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Aviat Networks, Inc.
- BridgeWave Communications, Inc.
- E-Band Communications, LLC
- Farran Technology Ltd.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- LightPointe Communications, Inc.
- Millitech, Inc.
- QuinStar Technology, Inc.
- SAGE Millimeter, Inc.
- Siklu Communication Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- V-Band
- E-Band
- Other Frequency Bands
Market segment by Application, split into
- Military
- Civil
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 V-Band
1.4.3 E-Band
1.4.4 Other Frequency Bands
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Civil
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size
2.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Aviat Networks, Inc.
12.1.1 Aviat Networks, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Aviat Networks, Inc. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Aviat Networks, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 BridgeWave Communications, Inc.
12.2.1 BridgeWave Communications, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.2.4 BridgeWave Communications, Inc. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BridgeWave Communications, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 E-Band Communications, LLC
12.3.1 E-Band Communications, LLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.3.4 E-Band Communications, LLC Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 E-Band Communications, LLC Recent Development
12.4 Farran Technology Ltd.
12.4.1 Farran Technology Ltd. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Farran Technology Ltd. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Farran Technology Ltd. Recent Development
12.5 Keysight Technologies, Inc.
12.5.1 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 LightPointe Communications, Inc.
12.6.1 LightPointe Communications, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.6.4 LightPointe Communications, Inc. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 LightPointe Communications, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Millitech, Inc.
12.7.1 Millitech, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Millitech, Inc. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Millitech, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 QuinStar Technology, Inc.
12.8.1 QuinStar Technology, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.8.4 QuinStar Technology, Inc. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 QuinStar Technology, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 SAGE Millimeter, Inc.
12.9.1 SAGE Millimeter, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.9.4 SAGE Millimeter, Inc. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SAGE Millimeter, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Siklu Communication Ltd.
12.10.1 Siklu Communication Ltd. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Siklu Communication Ltd. Revenue in Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Siklu Communication Ltd. Recent Development
