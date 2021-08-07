Urea Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Global Urea Market

Urea is having the highest nitrogen content of all solid nitrogenous fertilizers which are being used. The high nitrogen content in urea makes it suitable for use in nitrogen fertilizers for agricultural activities.

The global Urea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acron

Agrium

BASF

BIP

CF Industries

Chemiplastica

CNPC

EuroChem

Jiangsu Sanmu

Koch Fertilizer

OCI Nitrogen

Petrobras

PotashCorp

QAFCO

SABIC

Yara

This report focuses on Urea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Urea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fertilizer

Feed

Technical

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Chemical

Automobile

Medical

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Urea Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Urea

1.2 Urea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Urea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fertilizer

1.2.3 Feed

1.2.4 Technical

1.3 Urea Segment by Application

1.3.1 Urea Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Automobile

1.3.5 Medical

1.4 Global Urea Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Urea Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Urea Market Size

1.5.1 Global Urea Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Urea Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urea Business

7.1 Acron

7.1.1 Acron Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Acron Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Agrium

7.2.1 Agrium Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Agrium Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BIP

7.4.1 BIP Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BIP Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CF Industries

7.5.1 CF Industries Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CF Industries Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chemiplastica

7.6.1 Chemiplastica Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chemiplastica Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 CNPC

7.7.1 CNPC Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 CNPC Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 EuroChem

7.8.1 EuroChem Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 EuroChem Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jiangsu Sanmu

7.9.1 Jiangsu Sanmu Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jiangsu Sanmu Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Koch Fertilizer

7.10.1 Koch Fertilizer Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Koch Fertilizer Urea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 OCI Nitrogen

7.12 Petrobras

7.13 PotashCorp

7.14 QAFCO

7.15 SABIC

7.16 Yara

Continued…..

