VIRTUAL REALITY IN EDUCATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality in Education development in United States, Europe and China.
Virtual Reality in Education
Major players in the market are emphasizing on the incorporation of virtual spaces. Companies are also providing various avatars which supports multiplayer sessions that allow the students to socialize and interact with other users. Such advancements also provide a front row feature wherein the students can be a part of an event or audience and other small groups. Such technological features and advancements are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Alchemy VR
Avantis Education
EON Reality
Google
Oculus VR
Virtalis
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Schools
Training Institutions
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
