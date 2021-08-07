VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) IN GAMING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

Virtual reality technology can enable gamers to indulge in an imaginary setting where the gamer’s physical presence is simulated to be a part of the three-dimensional environment. With VR equipment and accessories, the user can view, move around, and even interact with the objects within the game.

Gaming consoles are expected to emerge as the most favored devices for playing games equipped with VR technology on account of the presence of efficient processors as compared to desktops and smartphones which may not match the immersive simulation experience provided by a console dedicated to playing games.

The key players covered in this study

Sony

Microsoft

Nintendo

Linden Labs

Electronic Arts

Facebook

Samsung Electronics

Google

HTC

Virtuix Omni

Leap Motion

Telsa Studios

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Segment

Software Segment

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

